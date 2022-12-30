✕ Close Idaho police target 22,000 Hyundai Elantras in mystery car search

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Police investigating the murders of four University of Idaho students have said the crime scene will be cleaned by a professional crew.

In a video update on Thursday, Moscow Police Department Chief James Fry the cleaning process will take place before the house at 1122 King Road is returned to the property management company.

“Starting Friday morning we’re going to be bringing in a professional cleaning crew to go to the residence,” Mr Fry said.

“Part of the reason we’re doing that is because of the biohazards, as well as chemicals that were used during the investigation.”

More than six weeks after the murders of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, authorities have not made any arrests or named any suspects.

Investigators are still seeking information about a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra seen near the scene of the crime around the time when the stabbings are believed to have taken place on 13 November.