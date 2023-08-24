Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Bryan Kohberger has waived his right to a speedy trial less than two months before proceedings over the University of Idaho student homicides were to take place.

Anne Taylor, the lead public defender for Mr Kohberger, the suspect in the case, informed the court on Wednesday that one of the significant factors that determined the decision was inadequate time for proper legal counsel ahead of the planned 2 October start.

She told the court that the defence wished to reset the trial date just one time, and not again after it is rescheduled.

The prosecution plans to pursue capital punishment for Mr Kohberger, who is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one charge of felony burglary connected to the deaths of four University of Idaho students on 13 November 2022.

Judge John Judge, presiding over the 2nd Judicial District in Latah County, Idaho, recognised the significance of the highly observed case.

Prior to officially approving the trial postponement, the judge confirmed with Mr Kohberger many times, ensuring he understood the rights he was forfeiting and his intent to proceed.

Mr Kohberger responded, “Absolutely.”

Mr Kohberger, 28, stands accused of the fatal stabbing of four University of Idaho students at a residence off-campus on King Road in Idaho’s Moscow city in November.

The individuals who lost their lives were seniors Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves, both aged 21, alongside junior Xana Kernodle and freshman Ethan Chapin, both aged 20.

“Please pray for our family today,” said Goncalves’s family on Facebook earlier in the day.

“We are afraid he is going to waive his rights to a speedy trial. If he does, trial will not be starting on Oct 2nd and it is very likely that it won’t take place for years. We want to get this trial over. Just thinking it could be years absolutely kills me.”

Mr Kohberger, enrolled as a PhD student in Washington State University’s criminal justice programme, was arrested in December in connection with the murders. He was subsequently extradited from their parents’ residence in Pennsylvania back to Idaho.

Law enforcement established Mr Kohberger’s connection to the case when DNA recovered from his parent’s home corresponded with DNA identified on a knife sheath discovered at the crime scene.