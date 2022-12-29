Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A TikToker who baselessly linked a University of Idaho professor to the quadruple stabbings of four students has doubled down on her conspiracies despite having been sued over the claims.

History chair Rebecca Scofield argued in a lawsuit last week that amateur tarot reader and TikTok user Ashley Guillard accused her of orchestrating the brutal stabbings of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin on 13 November.

Moscow investigators had not mentioned Ms Scofield’s name in any press releases before the litigation was initiated. On Tuesday, authorities categorically stated that she was not considered a suspect and is not believed to be linked to the murders in any way.

Despite the ongoing civil case against her and Moscow police’s statement, Ms Guillard has continued to push her debunked theories in more than a dozen TikTok videos directed at her 100,000 followers since the suit was filed.

When reached by The Independent, Ms Guillard inaccurately said her allegations “have not been debunked or properly investigated”.

“My allegations haven’t been debunked by law enforcement or anyone. Neither have they been properly investigated, I presume,” Ms Guillard said on Thursday. “The content that I post isn’t illegal. I won’t let Rebecca Scofield, or her attorney Wendy Olson, bully me into silence; ergo denying my constitutional right of the freedom of speech.”

In a previous interview with NewsNation, Ms Guillard said that she would present evidence to law enforcement so they could decide “whether they want to continue to live in blinders or believe it.”

On Tuesday, Moscow Police released an update acknowledging the legal battle between Ms Scofield and Ms Guillard and confirming that the professor is not connected to the unsolved killings.

“At this time in the investigation, detectives do not believe the female associate professor and chair of the history department at the University of Idaho suing a TikTok user for defamation is involved in this crime,” police said. “The Moscow Police Department will not provide a statement about the ongoing civil process.”

Ms Guillard has continued sharing defamatory videos since the legal action was filed, boasting that she “is the sole reason [Prof Scofield] is going to be looked at as a suspect” and is stating that she is not afraid of a “measly $75,000 lawsuit.”

In another video, Ms Guillard wrote: “You sure you want to do this Rebecca SCOFIELD? This isn’t going to end well for you.”

“I’m ON FIRE with excitement! SEE YOU IN COURT REBECCA SCOFIELD!!” she posted.

Ms Guillard also posted a TikTok showing her seemingly placing a cease and desist letter in a toilet paper holder and saying she was going to “wipe her [expletive] with it”.

Ms Guillard, who claims - without evidence - to have solved high-profile mysterious deaths through tarot reading on the platform, has not backtracked from her wild accusations, now saying she will have to save her “evidence” against Ms Scofield for court.

University of Idaho History chair Rebecca Scofield (pictured) has sued tarot reader and TikTok user Ashley Guillard (University of Idaho )

In the lawsuit, Professor Scofield says that she doesn’t recall ever even meeting any of the victims and that none of them had ever taken any of her classes. On the night of the murders, she was travelling to Portland, Oregon, with her husband, she says.

Professor Scofield’s attorney Wendy Olson told The Independent last week that the TikToker’s claims had affected the professor’s reputation and re-victimised the families of the slain students.

“The statements made about Professor Scofield are false, plain and simple. What’s even worse is that these untrue statements create safety issues for the Professor and her family,” Ms Olson said in a statement.

She added: “They also further compound the trauma that the families of the victims are experiencing and undermine law enforcement efforts to find the people responsible in order to provide answers to the families and the public.”

Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21 (Instagram)

Throughout the six-week investigation, police have repeatedly batted away conspiracies and theories that have swirled online about the high-profile case.

Several individuals have fallen victim to rampant speculation by internet sleuths, despite already being ruled out as suspects by police.

On Tuesday, Moscow Police released a fresh appeal saying that they believe “someone” knows something that could help lead them to the killer.

Investigators continue to search for the occupant or occupants of a white Hyundai Elantra, model 2011 to 2013, seen in the “immediate area” of the home on King Road at the time of the murders.

The individual or individuals in the car – whose licence plate is unknown – may have “critical information to share regarding this case”, police said.

So far, police have identified around 22,000 vehicles that fit the description of the vehicle and are combing through the information for clues.

Anyone who owns a vehicle matching the description, or who knows of anyone who may own such a vehicle or have been driving it on the days preceding or the day of the murders, is urged to come forward.