Idaho college murders: Moscow police seize five vehicles connected to student deaths

Police said they were moving the vehicles from the crime scene to a secure location

Io Dodds
San Francisco
Wednesday 30 November 2022 13:00
4 University Of Idaho Students Found Dead

Police investigating the murder of four university students in Moscow, Idaho, are examining five vehicles thought to be connected.

The Moscow Police Department said on Tuesday afternoon that it was moving five vehicles away from the crime scene to a “secure” location to properly scrutinise them for evidence.

“Today, as part of the ongoing homicide investigation and original search warrant, there will be an increase in detective activity and tow trucks on-site as investigators move five vehicles from within the police perimeter to a more secure long-term storage location to continue processing evidence,” the department said.

Officials did not say who owns the vehicles or what their connection to the deaths might be.

According to Court TV, the vehicles comprise two sedan cars, a Jeep Wrangler, and two SUVs that were parked outside the victims’ house on the night of the murders.

The vehices have reportedly already been searched by investigators, but will now undergo more detailed forensic analysis.

Despite more than two weeks of investigation and hundreds of interviews, Moscow authorities have yet to name a suspect in the killings, which shocked the small university town when they came to light on Sunday 13 November.

Two cars and a police vehicle sit outside the home where four University of Idaho students were murdered on 13 November. Police seized five cars from near the scene on 19 November

(KTVB)

Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Madison Mogen were found stabbed to death in the latter three’s rented home in the small hours of Sunday morning, after returning from a night out.

Some students and their families have criticised the police department for holding back information about the case. Officials initially claimed that there was no danger to the public before walking that back.

Investigators are looking into claims that Ms Goncalves may have had a stalker, and have ruled out several people including the victims’ housemates, Ms Goncalves’ ex-boyfriend, and a man seen interacting with two of the victims at a food truck hours before their deaths.

