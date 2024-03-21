Manhunt for escaped white supremacist prisoner after Idaho hospital shootout: Live
Police say an accomplice staged a “brazen” and “violent” attack to break an inmate out of an Idaho prison
Law enforcement in Idaho is searching for an escaped white supremacist gang member and an accomplice after, what police say, was a deliberately staged attack to break the inmate out of prison.
Early Wednesday morning, police in Boise, Idaho took prisoner Skylar Meade, 31, to Saint Alphonsus Hospital for medical treatment. As officials were transporting him, they were ambushed by a gunman who shot two correctional officers escorting Meade.
A third correctional officer was wounded by responding police who allegedly misidentified him as the shooter. Two officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries while another was in stable condition.
Meade then escaped with the accomplice, identified as Nicholas Umphenour, in a gray 2020 Honda Civic.
A $2 million bond has been issued for Umphenour’s arrest on charges of aggravated battery against law enforcement and aiding and abetting an escape.
Police are asking anyone with information to come forward but warned the public that both men are considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
Boise police release photos of escaped inmate and accomplice
A manhunt is underway in Idaho after a prisoner serving a 20-year sentence for shooting at a sheriff during a high-speed car chase was busted out of a hospital in a night-time raid by an armed accomplice.
Prisoner escapes from custody after accomplice’s shooting spree. Here’s what we know
Three correctional officers shot and wounded – one by a responding police officer – in a chaotic firefight as prisoner serving 20-year sentence is sprung by armed accomplice