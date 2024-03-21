Manhunt for escaped white supremacist prisoner after Idaho hospital shootout: Live

✕ Close Manhunt underway for white supremacist prison gang member, his alleged accomplice

Law enforcement in Idaho is searching for an escaped white supremacist gang member and an accomplice after, what police say, was a deliberately staged attack to break the inmate out of prison.

Early Wednesday morning, police in Boise, Idaho took prisoner Skylar Meade, 31, to Saint Alphonsus Hospital for medical treatment. As officials were transporting him, they were ambushed by a gunman who shot two correctional officers escorting Meade.

A third correctional officer was wounded by responding police who allegedly misidentified him as the shooter. Two officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries while another was in stable condition.

Meade then escaped with the accomplice, identified as Nicholas Umphenour, in a gray 2020 Honda Civic.

A $2 million bond has been issued for Umphenour’s arrest on charges of aggravated battery against law enforcement and aiding and abetting an escape.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward but warned the public that both men are considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.