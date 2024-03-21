Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1711024881

Manhunt for escaped white supremacist prisoner after Idaho hospital shootout: Live

Police say an accomplice staged a “brazen” and “violent” attack to break an inmate out of an Idaho prison

Thursday 21 March 2024 12:41
Close
Manhunt underway for white supremacist prison gang member, his alleged accomplice

Law enforcement in Idaho is searching for an escaped white supremacist gang member and an accomplice after, what police say, was a deliberately staged attack to break the inmate out of prison.

Early Wednesday morning, police in Boise, Idaho took prisoner Skylar Meade, 31, to Saint Alphonsus Hospital for medical treatment. As officials were transporting him, they were ambushed by a gunman who shot two correctional officers escorting Meade.

A third correctional officer was wounded by responding police who allegedly misidentified him as the shooter. Two officers sustained non-life-threatening injuries while another was in stable condition.

Meade then escaped with the accomplice, identified as Nicholas Umphenour, in a gray 2020 Honda Civic.

A $2 million bond has been issued for Umphenour’s arrest on charges of aggravated battery against law enforcement and aiding and abetting an escape.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward but warned the public that both men are considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

1711024881

Boise police release photos of escaped inmate and accomplice

This photo provided by Boise Police Dept., shows Skylar Meade

(AP)

This image provided by Boise Police Department shows Nicholas Umphenour

(Boise Police Department)
Ariana Baio21 March 2024 12:41
1711024703

Catch up with the story: What we know so far

A manhunt is underway in Idaho after a prisoner serving a 20-year sentence for shooting at a sheriff during a high-speed car chase was busted out of a hospital in a night-time raid by an armed accomplice.

Michelle Del Rey reports:

Prisoner escapes from custody after accomplice’s shooting spree. Here’s what we know

Three correctional officers shot and wounded – one by a responding police officer – in a chaotic firefight as prisoner serving 20-year sentence is sprung by armed accomplice, writes Michelle Del Rey

Ariana Baio21 March 2024 12:38

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in