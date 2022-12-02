Chicago father accused of stabbing mother, wife and children to death

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Authorities in Illinois believe a father killed his mother, estranged wife and children.

Vera Kisliak, 36, and her daughters Vivian Kisliak, 6, and Amilia Kisliak, 4, were stabbed to death by their father, 39-year-old Andrei Kisliak, sources told the Lake McHenry County Scanner. Kisliak then allegedly killed his mother, Lilia Kisliak, 67.

All five, including Andrei Kisliak, were found dead by police this week in what WGN9 is calling a “murder-suicide.”

At a press conference on Thursday, the Buffalo Grove Police Department did not confirm that the tragedy was a murder-suicide but said it was the result of a domestic situation.

Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek also said during the press conference that four of the five autopsies had been completed and the cause of death for all four was sharped force injuries.

The alleged perpetrator and his wife were in the final stages of ending their marriage after filing for divorce in July. In September, Vera Kisliak had obtained a restraining order against her husband, which he violated merely two weeks later.

He was arrested and later released, granting Vera Kisliak a two-year order of protection on 25 October, the Daily Herald reported.

Buffalo Grove officers responded to the scene of the murders on the 2800 block of Acacia Terrace after receiving a welfare check request from a coworker of one of the women in the house around 11am on Wednesday.

A dead dog was also found in the home, which a bank had filed foreclosure for in November.

Andrei Kisliak (Fox/Screengrab )

“Today is a very sad day for our community as we continue to process this unthinkable event,” Buffalo Grove Police Department Chief Brian Budds said on Wednesday.

He continued: “On behalf of the men and women of the Buffalo Grove Police Department along with the entire Village board and staff, our sincerest and heartfelt condolences go out to the families of the victims of this tragic incident. Today is a very sad day for our community as we continue to process this unthinkable event.”

Vivian and Amilia were described as sweet children by a neighbour.

“The older sister had a big personality. Very loud. The younger sister was very shy but so sweet,” the neighbour told FOX News digital. “Babies. Babies. Just babies. How could anyone do this to their family?”

The neighbour said she had approached Vera Kisliak recently to ask if she was okay after a police visit.

If you are have thoughts of self-harm, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).