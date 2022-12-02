‘Silence is complicity’: Biden responds to Kanye West’s Hitler praise

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

President Joe Biden on Friday called on “political leaders” to step up by “calling out and rejecting antisemitism” after disgraced rapper and prominent Donald Trump supporter Kanye West praised deceased German dictator Adolf Hitler and declared himself “a Nazi” during an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

Writing on his official Twitter account, Mr Biden said he wanted to “make a few things clear”.

“The Holocaust happened. Hitler was a demonic figure. And instead of giving it a platform, our political leaders should be calling out and rejecting antisemitism wherever it hides,” he said.

“Silence is complicity,” he added.

Mr Biden’s comments came roughly twenty-four hours after West’s shocking interview, during which he left Jones — himself a notorious figure with a history of courting controversy — quite flummoxed by declaring that he sees “good things about Hitler” while sitting alongside Holocaust denier and white nationalist Nick Fuentes on Jones’ Infowars programme.

“Every human being has value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler,” the musician said before later calling himself a Nazi.

West’s bizarre comments came one week after he, Fuentes, and notorious racist internet troll Milo Yiannopoulos broke bread with Mr Trump at his Palm Beach, Florida country club.

The twice-impeached ex-president, who last month declared himself a candidate in the upcoming 2024 presidential election, has not made any public statement about his longtime friend’s praise of the genocidal dictator who oversaw the murder of 10,000,000 in the Holocaust.