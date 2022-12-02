‘Silence is complicity’: Biden responds to Kanye West’s Hitler praise
‘The Holocaust happened. Hitler was a demonic figure. And instead of giving it a platform, our political leaders should be calling out and rejecting antisemitism wherever it hides’
President Joe Biden on Friday called on “political leaders” to step up by “calling out and rejecting antisemitism” after disgraced rapper and prominent Donald Trump supporter Kanye West praised deceased German dictator Adolf Hitler and declared himself “a Nazi” during an interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.
Writing on his official Twitter account, Mr Biden said he wanted to “make a few things clear”.
“The Holocaust happened. Hitler was a demonic figure. And instead of giving it a platform, our political leaders should be calling out and rejecting antisemitism wherever it hides,” he said.
“Silence is complicity,” he added.
Mr Biden’s comments came roughly twenty-four hours after West’s shocking interview, during which he left Jones — himself a notorious figure with a history of courting controversy — quite flummoxed by declaring that he sees “good things about Hitler” while sitting alongside Holocaust denier and white nationalist Nick Fuentes on Jones’ Infowars programme.
“Every human being has value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler,” the musician said before later calling himself a Nazi.
West’s bizarre comments came one week after he, Fuentes, and notorious racist internet troll Milo Yiannopoulos broke bread with Mr Trump at his Palm Beach, Florida country club.
The twice-impeached ex-president, who last month declared himself a candidate in the upcoming 2024 presidential election, has not made any public statement about his longtime friend’s praise of the genocidal dictator who oversaw the murder of 10,000,000 in the Holocaust.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies