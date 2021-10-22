Woman raped and man killed after dating app threesome goes wrong

Two people were killed, one woman brutally assaulted and another arrested in Indiana this week after a meet-up through a dating app for an alleged threesome turned into a nightmare.

Heidi Carter, 36, met a woman on a dating app on Tuesday and invited her and her boyfriend over to her home in Stinson Avenue in Evansville, the police said. They reportedly drank alcohol and consumed drugs before engaging in consensual sexual activities, they said.

But Ms Carter’s boyfriend, Carey Hammond, allegedly caught them in the act and flew into a rage. He attacked the woman and her boyfriend with a baseball bat. He reportedly restrained both of them and raped the woman.

“He [the man] had been restrained, duct-taped, beaten, and strangled,” sergeant Anna Gray with the Evansville Police said, according to WIBC. “They also tied and shackled the female victim while the male suspect raped her multiple times throughout the day.”

According to a police affidavit, the male victim tried to fight the restraint when Ms Carter left the house for a few hours, angering Hammond, who then repeatedly kicked him with steel-toed boots before wrapping his belt around the man’s neck and strangling him till he died.

The police were tipped off about the incident after a woman, who came over to clean Ms Carter’s house, discovered a body wrapped in blankets. “She found after she sat down that under the blankets was a dead body,” the affidavit stated, according to the Courier & Press. She told the police that Hammond would not let her leave at first but she managed to escape and alert the Indiana State police.

Soon after that, officers responded to the scene. Everyone but Hammond complied to the command to exit the house with their hands up. According to the police, Hammond came out of the house aggressively, brandishing what officers suspected was a gun.

They shot him down at the scene. The object in Hammond’s hand was a piece of metal that looked like a gun and police believe he deliberately extended it like a firearm so that cops would shoot him down, Ms Gray said.

“Officers located an adult female victim who had been tied up, shackled, and had visible injuries. She was taken to the hospital for treatment,” Ms Gray said. “Another individual was located inside the residence, but was unfortunately deceased and beyond help.”

The survivor reportedly told the police that Ms Carter helped Hammond restrain them, brandished a weapon, and even said she knew someone who knew how to hide a body. But Ms Carter claimed that she only pretended to help Hammond to appease him.

Ms Carter has been arrested and charged with rape, murder and criminal confinement.