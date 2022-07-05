Three dead and seven wounded in Indiana mass shooting at July 4 block party
‘Due to the enormity of the scene, mutual aid was requested from surrounding police agencies’
Three people have been killed and seven people have been wounded at a mass shooting in Gary, Indiana.
The shooting took place in the early hours of Tuesday morning at around 12.45am at what’s thought to have been a July 4 block party.
Gary police have said that they were called to the scene before 1am following reports of “several people with gunshot wounds”, according to NBC5 Chicago.
When police arrived at the scene of the shooting, they found three people who were unresponsive and seven with gunshot wounds.
Police have said that information gathered in the early stages of the investigation indicated that a holiday block party “may have been going on when the shooting erupted”.
The Lake County Coroner’s office said that those who were killed included Marquise Hall, 26, Laurence Mangum, 25, and Ashanti Brown, 20.
Police said the other victims were taken to hospitals by both ambulance and personal vehicles.
“Due to the enormity of the scene, mutual aid was requested from surrounding police agencies,” the authorities said.
