A man who was arrested after a housekeeper allegedly found a cache of guns stashed in his hotel room over the 4 July weekend walked out of custody and immediately proposed to a woman.

Keegan Casteel, 32, of Iowa, was arrested in Chicago on Tuesday after police discovered the guns in a hotel room that overlooks a popular tourist spot at a Lake Michigan beach.

The housekeeper allegedly discovered a rifle, handgun and ammunition on a 12th floor window sill, with police saying the worker may have “prevented a tragedy from happening”.

Mr Casteel was charged with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and was held on $10,000 bond. At around 5.30pm on Wednesday the man posted $1,000 bail and walked out of Cook County Jail, FoxNews32 reported.

However, ABC7 reported that as Mr Casteel, who declined to answer questions from reporters, went to a nearby car and then popped the question to a woman who had been in the driver’s seat.

In a video of the unusual moment, the woman appears shocked and begins to cry as Mr Casteel is down on one knee. She appears to accept the proposal.

FoxNews32 reported that following the gesture, Mr Casteel still declined to comment to reporters before getting in the vehicle before it drove away.

The broadcaster said that Mr Casteel will return to Chicago for his next court appearance on 14 July. The man is reported to have two children and is reported to own an auto repair shop in Des Moines.

Judge David Navarro on Tuesday said that the man had “permission to possess the firearms in the state of Iowa”.

“However, clearly, we’re not in Iowa,” the judge added. Police Superintendent David Brown said that the defendant did not possess a criminal history.