Liveupdated1683382460

Iowa stabbings – latest: Manhunt underway as multiple stabbing victims reported near University of Iowa

The University of Iowa Police Department said a suspect is on the loose

Andrea Blanco
Saturday 06 May 2023 15:14
(Google maps)

A suspect remains on the loose hours after several individuals were stabbed near the University of Iowa campus.

Authorities said in the early morning hours of Saturday that at least two separate incidents near the college were believed to be connected.

Campus police first issued an alert shortly after 2am when a victim was stabbed at a nearby gas station, telling students half an hour later that multiple people had been attacked.

“Multiple victims confirmed. Police are searching for a suspect,” the University of Iowa Police Department said on Twitter.

The victims’ conditions are not immediately clear.

What do we know about the stabbings?

Multiple stabbing victims near University of Iowa campus, suspect on the loose

1683381231

