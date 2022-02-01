The family of a Kansas woman facing terrorist charges said they want “no contact” with the accused leader of an all-female Isis battalion.

Allison Fluke-Ekren, 42, is charged with training women and children to use suicide vests as part of an Islamic State military unit fighting in Syria.

In a brief initial appearance in US District Court, prosecutor Raj Parekh said the parents and adult children of Fluke-Ekren want no contact with her.

While Judge Ivan Davis said he lacked the ability to order her not to contact family from jail, he told Fluke-Ekren he would take it into account if she contacted them despite their wishes.

Ms Fluke-Ekren said she understood the restriction. She will be held in custody awaiting a detention hearing set for Thursday afternoon.

According to the affidavit, Ms Fluke-Ekren moved to Egypt in 2008 before moving to Syria around 2012. In late 2016, she allegedly became the leader of a unit called “Khatiba Nusaybah” in the Syrian city of Raqqa.

The military battalion made up of Isis fighter wives was trained in AK-47 rifles, grenades and suicide belts.

“According to eyewitness accounts, some of these classes were allegedly taught by Fluke-Ekren. One witness in particular allegedly observed that the leaders of ISIS and the other members of the military battalion were proud to have an American instructor,” the Department of Justice said in a statement.

She faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison if convicted on charges of providing and conspiring to provide material support or resources to a foreign terrorist organization.

Ms Fluke-Ekren’s newly appointed attorney, Joseph King, declined comment after Monday’s hearing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.