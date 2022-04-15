Floyd Mayweather’s daughter Iyanna pleads guilty to stabbing love rival

Iyanna ‘Yaya’ Mayweather, the daughter of Floyd Mayweather, has pleaded guilty to the 2020 stabbing of love rival Lapratta Jacobs.

Mayweather, 21, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the Harris County Court in Houston on Wednesday, according to court documents obtained by The Independent.

Mayweather has a one-year-old boy with the rapper NBA YoungBoy, who has also fathered a child with Ms Jacobs.

Mayweather was arrested in April 2020 after an altercation with Ms Jacob’s at the rapper’s home in Houston.

According to media reports at the time, she stabbed Ms Jacobs twice with two knives in a kitchen at the property. Ms Jacobs was hospitalised, and Mayweather was taken into custody before being released on $30,000 bond.

Court documents show she admitted “unlawfully, intentionally and unknowingly” causing “bodily injury to Lapattra Jacobs” by cutting her “with a knife”.

She had originally been facing a maximum of 20 years behind bars, but prosecutors agreed to recommend a sentence of six years probation, community service and possible restitution.

In a statement to The Independent, Mayweather’s attorney Kent Schaffer confirmed the case had been resolved.

“The agreement calls for Iyanna being on deferred adjudication for a period of 6 years after which she will have no felony conviction and the case will be dismissed. She is eligible to have the deferred adjudication end after two years pending her good behaviour,” he said.

“Although we believe that Iyanna was defending herself after being attacked, we thought this was the safest resolution for her,” he added.

“This is especially true since her boyfriend and his bodyguards refused to testify; probably due to their own legal problems.”

NBA YoungBoy performing in New Orleans in 2017 (file photo) (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Mayweather has waived her right to an appeal.

NBA YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, is also known as YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

He is serving pre-trial house arrest after pleading not guilty to charges he was a felon in possession of an unregistered Masterpiece Arms 9 mm and a .45 caliber Glock Model 21 pistol during an arrest in September 2020.