Jalen Carter news - live: NFL draft prospect says he will be ‘fully exonerated’ over crash racing charges
University of Georgia star was set to be top pick in 2023 NFL draft after winning two national championships
Jalen Carter, the former Georgia Bulldogs player and one of the top prospects in the upcoming NFL draft, faces charges of reckless driving and racing in connection to the car crash in which a teammate and a member of staff died.
The arrest warrant was issued Athens-Clarke County Police Department on Wednesday.
It states that Mr Carter was racing in his 2021 Jeep Trackhawk against the 2021 Ford Expedition driven by staffer Chandler LeCroy, 24, in the lead-up to the crash on 15 January, according to ESPN.
The news comes just hours after The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Mr Carter was allegedly present at the crash scene and subsequently changed his story of what had happened when speaking to law enforcement.
Ms LeCroy and Bulldogs offensive lineman Devin Willock were killed in the crash. Police initially said the crash only involved one vehicle.
Mr Carter is currently in Indianapolis, Indiana, taking part in the NFL scouting combine, according to ESPN.
In Georgia, reckless driving and racing are misdemeanours.
“It is my understanding that Mr Carter is making arrangements to turn himself in,” said Lt Shaun Barnett of the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.
Georgia player emotionally remembers late teammate at NFL combine
“I’m sorry to his mama. No one should live like that, no one should deserve to die like that,” Nolan Smith said of Devin Willock, breaking down.
“I said it earlier, Devin, I love you baby, (No.) 77, you’re living forever. ‘Do it for Dev,’ that’s what I tell them boys at Georgia. ‘You lost a brother, do it for Dev.’”
Defensive tackle from Florida was set to be first player picked in NFL draft.
Willock pronounced dead at scene on 15 Janaury
Willock, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. LeCroy was transported to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.
Offensive lineman Warren McClendon, who had just announced plans to enter the NFL draft, sustained minor injuries. Georgia football staffer Victoria Bowles was hospitalized with more serious injuries.
Georgia athletic department officials said on Jan. 28 that the vehicle driven by LeCroy was expected to be used only for recruiting activities, not personal use.
Police say drivers sped up 'in an apparent attempt to outdistance each other’
According to the arrest warrant, the investigation by Athens police found that LeCroy and Carter were operating their vehicles “in a manner consistent with racing” after leaving downtown Athens around 2:30 a.m.
The warrant says evidence shows the vehicles switched lanes, drove in the center turn lane, drove in opposite lanes, overtook other motorists and drove at high rates of speed “in an apparent attempt to outdistance each other.”
Police determined LeCroy’s Expedition was traveling at about 104 mph (167 kph) shortly before the crash. The warrant says LeCroy’s blood-alcohol concentration was .197 at the time of the crash. The legal limit in Georgia is .08.
Carter says he will clear his name
“This morning I received a telephone call from the Athens Georgia Police Department informing me that two misdemeanor warrants have been issued against me for reckless driving and racing,” he tweeted on Wednesday.
“Numerous media reports have circulated this morning containing inaccurate information concerning the tragic events of January 15, 2023.
“It is my intention to return to Athens to answer the misdemeanor charges against me and to make certain that the complete and accurate truth is presented.
“There is no question in my mind that when all of the facts are known that I will be fully exonerated of any criminal wrongdoing.”
March 1, 2023
Carter expected to address arrest warrant upon return to Georgia
Carter had been due in Indianapolis on Wednesday for the NFL scouting combine and is expected to address the arrest warrant when he returns to Athens, according to Lt. Shaun Barnett of the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.
“It is my understanding that Mr. Carter is making arrangements to turn himself in,” Barnett said in an e-mail to the AP.
The crash occurred just hours after the Bulldogs celebrated their second straight national championship with a parade and ceremony, killing LeCroy and Willock.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart expressed his concern about the charges in a statement issued Wednesday.
“The charges announced today are deeply concerning, especially as we are still struggling to cope with the devastating loss of two beloved members of our community,” Smart said.
Toxicology reports show high levels of alcohol of staff member
Toxicology reports state that LeCroy’s blood alcohol concentration was .197, more than twice the legal driving limit in Georgia. Police say that the SUV he was driving had been going at a speed of 104 mph before the accident.
The crash took place just hours after the team had celebrated winning back-to-back national championships with a parade in Athens and a ceremony at the university’s Sanford Stadium.
“The charges announced today are deeply concerning, especially as we are still struggling to cope with the devastating loss of two beloved members of our community,” said Georgia coach Kirby Smart in a statement.
“We will continue to cooperate fully with the authorities while supporting these families and assessing what we can learn from this horrible tragedy.”
Photos show Carter in games in weeks ahead of deadly crash
Carter and LeCroy were ‘operating their vehicles in a manner consistent with racing,’ police say
Police said in a statement on Wednesday that evidence in the case showed that Carter and LeCroy were “operating their vehicles in a manner consistent with racing” before the crash took place.
“The evidence demonstrated that both vehicles switched between lanes, drove in the center turn lane, drove in opposite lanes of travel, overtook other motorists, and drove at high rates of speed, in an apparent attempt to outdistance each other,” the police statement said.
Investigators allege that “alcohol impairment, racing, reckless driving, and speed were significant contributing factors to the crash”.