Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1677702681

Jalen Carter news - live: NFL draft prospect says he will be ‘fully exonerated’ over crash racing charges

University of Georgia star was set to be top pick in 2023 NFL draft after winning two national championships

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
,Graeme Massie
Wednesday 01 March 2023 20:31

Related video: Will The Seahawks Draft A QB In This Year’s Draft?

Jalen Carter, the former Georgia Bulldogs player and one of the top prospects in the upcoming NFL draft, faces charges of reckless driving and racing in connection to the car crash in which a teammate and a member of staff died.

The arrest warrant was issued Athens-Clarke County Police Department on Wednesday.

It states that Mr Carter was racing in his 2021 Jeep Trackhawk against the 2021 Ford Expedition driven by staffer Chandler LeCroy, 24, in the lead-up to the crash on 15 January, according to ESPN.

The news comes just hours after The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Mr Carter was allegedly present at the crash scene and subsequently changed his story of what had happened when speaking to law enforcement.

Ms LeCroy and Bulldogs offensive lineman Devin Willock were killed in the crash. Police initially said the crash only involved one vehicle.

Mr Carter is currently in Indianapolis, Indiana, taking part in the NFL scouting combine, according to ESPN.

In Georgia, reckless driving and racing are misdemeanours.

“It is my understanding that Mr Carter is making arrangements to turn himself in,” said Lt Shaun Barnett of the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

Recommended

1677702681

Georgia player emotionally remembers late teammate at NFL combine

“I’m sorry to his mama. No one should live like that, no one should deserve to die like that,” Nolan Smith said of Devin Willock, breaking down.

“I said it earlier, Devin, I love you baby, (No.) 77, you’re living forever. ‘Do it for Dev,’ that’s what I tell them boys at Georgia. ‘You lost a brother, do it for Dev.’”

Georgia defensive lineman Nolan Smith speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Indianapolis.

(AP)
Graeme Massie1 March 2023 20:31
1677700709

Jalen Carter: Everything we know about top NFL prospect charged with racing in fatal car crash

Defensive tackle from Florida was set to be first player picked in NFL draft.

Everything we know about top NFL prospect charged with racing in fatal car crash

Defensive tackle from Florida was set to be first player picked in NFL draft

Graeme Massie1 March 2023 19:58
1677699014

Willock pronounced dead at scene on 15 Janaury

Willock, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. LeCroy was transported to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Offensive lineman Warren McClendon, who had just announced plans to enter the NFL draft, sustained minor injuries. Georgia football staffer Victoria Bowles was hospitalized with more serious injuries.

Georgia athletic department officials said on Jan. 28 that the vehicle driven by LeCroy was expected to be used only for recruiting activities, not personal use.

AP1 March 2023 19:30
1677698114

Police say drivers sped up 'in an apparent attempt to outdistance each other’

According to the arrest warrant, the investigation by Athens police found that LeCroy and Carter were operating their vehicles “in a manner consistent with racing” after leaving downtown Athens around 2:30 a.m.

The warrant says evidence shows the vehicles switched lanes, drove in the center turn lane, drove in opposite lanes, overtook other motorists and drove at high rates of speed “in an apparent attempt to outdistance each other.”

Police determined LeCroy’s Expedition was traveling at about 104 mph (167 kph) shortly before the crash. The warrant says LeCroy’s blood-alcohol concentration was .197 at the time of the crash. The legal limit in Georgia is .08.

AP1 March 2023 19:15
1677697398

Carter says he will clear his name

“This morning I received a telephone call from the Athens Georgia Police Department informing me that two misdemeanor warrants have been issued against me for reckless driving and racing,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

“Numerous media reports have circulated this morning containing inaccurate information concerning the tragic events of January 15, 2023.

“It is my intention to return to Athens to answer the misdemeanor charges against me and to make certain that the complete and accurate truth is presented.

“There is no question in my mind that when all of the facts are known that I will be fully exonerated of any criminal wrongdoing.”

Graeme Massie1 March 2023 19:03
1677697214

Carter expected to address arrest warrant upon return to Georgia

Carter had been due in Indianapolis on Wednesday for the NFL scouting combine and is expected to address the arrest warrant when he returns to Athens, according to Lt. Shaun Barnett of the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

“It is my understanding that Mr. Carter is making arrangements to turn himself in,” Barnett said in an e-mail to the AP.

The crash occurred just hours after the Bulldogs celebrated their second straight national championship with a parade and ceremony, killing LeCroy and Willock.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart expressed his concern about the charges in a statement issued Wednesday.

“The charges announced today are deeply concerning, especially as we are still struggling to cope with the devastating loss of two beloved members of our community,” Smart said.

AP1 March 2023 19:00
1677696314

VIDEO: NFL Draft Prospect Jalen Carter Wanted By Police Over Fatal Crash

NFL Draft Prospect Jalen Carter Wanted By Police Over Fatal Crash
The Independent1 March 2023 18:45
1677695414

Toxicology reports show high levels of alcohol of staff member

Toxicology reports state that LeCroy’s blood alcohol concentration was .197, more than twice the legal driving limit in Georgia. Police say that the SUV he was driving had been going at a speed of 104 mph before the accident.

The crash took place just hours after the team had celebrated winning back-to-back national championships with a parade in Athens and a ceremony at the university’s Sanford Stadium.

“The charges announced today are deeply concerning, especially as we are still struggling to cope with the devastating loss of two beloved members of our community,” said Georgia coach Kirby Smart in a statement.

“We will continue to cooperate fully with the authorities while supporting these families and assessing what we can learn from this horrible tragedy.”

Graeme Massie1 March 2023 18:30
1677694514

Photos show Carter in games in weeks ahead of deadly crash

Jalen Carter #88 of the Georgia Bulldogs tries to get around Andrew Coker #74 of the TCU Horned Frogs during the second quarter in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2023

(Getty Images)

Stetson Bennett #13 and Jalen Carter #88 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrate after defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia

(Getty Images)

Jalen Carter #88 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates with a newspaper reading "Perfect!" after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2023 in Inglewood, California

(Getty Images)
Gustaf Kilander1 March 2023 18:15
1677693614

Carter and LeCroy were ‘operating their vehicles in a manner consistent with racing,’ police say

Police said in a statement on Wednesday that evidence in the case showed that Carter and LeCroy were “operating their vehicles in a manner consistent with racing” before the crash took place.

“The evidence demonstrated that both vehicles switched between lanes, drove in the center turn lane, drove in opposite lanes of travel, overtook other motorists, and drove at high rates of speed, in an apparent attempt to outdistance each other,” the police statement said.

Investigators allege that “alcohol impairment, racing, reckless driving, and speed were significant contributing factors to the crash”.

Graeme Massie1 March 2023 18:00

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in