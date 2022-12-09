Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A convicted killer was arrested on battery charges just a mile away from the scene where four University of Idaho students were murdered in November.

The man, 39-year-old James Leonard, is not considered a suspect in the brutal stabbings last month, Moscow Police have said. Leonard was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly beating his wife and underage daughter before injuring himself with a knife, a criminal complaint obtained by Fox News Digital revealed.

Leonard, who was convicted of a fatal shooting in 2007, is also being legally represented by Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt, who went on national television to reveal that Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were likely sleeping when they were killed inside their off-campus rental home on 13 November.

Moscow PD told Fox that the two investigations in the usually safe town of just 25,000 are not linked in any way. Meanwhile, the probe into the murders seemingly entered a breakthrough phase on Wednesday, when local authorities revealed they’re seeking information about a white Hyundai Elantra seen near the students’ home around the time of the murders.

The department has now directed the tip line to an FBI call centre due to the volume of calls with tips and leads coming in

The incident in which Leonard is alleged to have physically harmed his wife and daughter took place on Tuesday.

“Dispatch advised an intoxicated husband punched his wife in the head and struck his daughter,” the criminal complaint read.

Leonard’s wife told officers that he drank alcohol and became verbally abusive towards her in front of their children, their one-year-old grandchild and their daughter’s boyfriend.

He then allegedly went to his room and cut himself. When his wife entered the room, he allegedly began punching her and eventually punched his 15-year-old daughter.

Leonard is accused of then following his wife around the house while he slashed his arm and she called 911.

The complaint states that Leonard then yelled that his wife had cut him and he needed help.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they found Leonard’s wife bleeding through her nose.

Leonard was locked in his room and had blood on his hands and a cut on his forearm when he came out.

He has been charged with domestic violence battery, aggravated assault and attempted strangulation and injury to a child.

In 2009, Leonard was convicted of manslaughter for fatally shooting a man who had threatened him in 2007.

The usually quiet and safe town of Moscow has garnered media attention in recent weeks as police continue to investigate the quadruple murders.

Moscow Police provided perhaps the most substantial update in the investigation on Wednesday, revealing that detectives are now searching for the occupant or occupants of a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra.

“If you know of or own a vehicle matching this description, or know of anyone who may have been driving this vehicle on the days preceding or the day of the murders, please forward that information to the Tip Line,” the department said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 208-883-7180, email tips at tipline@ci.moscow.id.us, or submit digital media to the FBI at fbi.gov/moscowidaho.