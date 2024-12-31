Man who police believe was murdered by his daughter, 12, mourned as ‘beloved father’

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A man who police believe was brutally murdered by his 12-year-old daughter has been named by officials.

James Waldie, 55, of North Las Vegas died from stab wounds in his neck after an altercation with his child at his home on Mercury Street around 9:30 p.m. Friday, according to the Clark County Coroner.

Officers found Waldie inside an apartment covered in blood and lying dead on the floor at the scene, the report added.

His daughter, 12, who has not been unidentified, was arrested and booked into the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of his murder with a deadly weapon, said the North Las Vegas Police Department.

She is the sole suspect in the case.

Despite reportedly suggesting to police on claims that a break-in had taken place, investigators found no evidence of “significant” physical harm to the girl or any sign of forced entry inside the home.

Earlier in December, police previously visited the apartment where the father and daughter lived after receiving reports of a runaway child and a domestic disturbance.

According to his family, the father of nine had been battling stage four cancer for four years when he was allegedly murdered, shared family in an obituary and fundraiser page.

His stepdaughter is hoping to raise money towards Waldie’s funeral costs through a GoFundMe fundraiser. One section of the blurb on that page reads: “On Friday, December 27th, our family suffered the sudden loss of our father, James Waldie, whose life was tragically taken too soon by the hands of his own daughter.

“My sisters and I are going through an incredibly rough time right now.

“Not only did we lose our father, but unfortunately we lost our sister too. We never believed that she would be capable of such a horrific crime.”

His stepdaughter described the 55-year-old as “a fighter who surely never gave up, a father who cared and loved his children, a son who regularly checked on his mom, and a brother who would talk an ear off.”

The investigation into his death remains ongoing.

The Independent contacted the North Las Vegas Police Department for an update on the case.