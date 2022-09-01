Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A former NYPD officer has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on Thursday for attacking police with a metal flagpole during the January 6 riots.

Thomas Webster’s prison sentence is the longest so far among the 250 defendants who have been punished for their role during the attack on the US Capitol.

Webster, a 20-year NYPD veteran, was the first Capitol riot defendant to face trial for assault and tried to present an argument of self-defence.

A jury rejected Webster’s claim that he was defending himself when he tackled Metropolitan Police Department officer Noah Rathbun and grabbed his gas mask outside the Capitol on January 6.

In sentencing the 56-year-old retired cop to 10 years prison plus three years of supervised release, US District Judge Amit Mehta said that along with Mr Rathbun, “the other victim was democracy.”

Judge Mehta allowed Webster to report to prison at a date to be determined instead of immediately ordering him into custody.

Thomas Webster was captured on police body worn camera using a metal flag pole to assault police (Associated Press)

A jury rejected Thomas Webster’s argument that he was acting in self defence (Associated Press)

More than 850 defendants have been criminally charged for taking part in the attack on the US Capitol, according to figures from the Justice Department.

The previous longest sentence was shared by two other rioters, who were sentenced separately to seven years and three months in prison.

Associated Press contributed to this report