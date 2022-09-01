✕ Close Obstruction emerges as key focus in Trump documents probe

The Justice Department has released its first image of documents seized from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. The photo shows papers strewn across a floor with markers bearing the reading “secret” and “top secret” on classified documents – and one document’s heading indicates that the contents refer to human source intelligence.

Mr Trump has accused the department of staging the photo.

“Terrible the way the FBI, during the Raid of Mar-a-Lago, threw documents haphazardly all over the floor (perhaps pretending it was me that did it!), and then started taking pictures of them for the public to see,” he wrote on Truth Social this morning. “Thought they wanted them kept Secret? Lucky I Declassified!”

The documents in the picture are in fact mostly obscured except for their cover pages. There is no evidence to suggest that Mr Trump declassified the documents, and it is not clear he would have had the authority to do so.

Any resulting potential charges will likely not be known until after the midterm elections due to DoJ policy, reports say.

The ex-president is planning a speech to supporters in Pennsylvania this weekend. Predicting it will be “BIG”, he told his followers: “Crowds already forming. Much, Much, Much to say. Don’t miss it!