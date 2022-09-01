Trump news – live: Ex-president responds to DoJ blockbuster filing as Sarah Palin dramatically upset in race
Department of Justice’s latest filing details Trump team’s alleged obstruction of attempts to recover classified material
Obstruction emerges as key focus in Trump documents probe
The Justice Department has released its first image of documents seized from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. The photo shows papers strewn across a floor with markers bearing the reading “secret” and “top secret” on classified documents – and one document’s heading indicates that the contents refer to human source intelligence.
Mr Trump has accused the department of staging the photo.
“Terrible the way the FBI, during the Raid of Mar-a-Lago, threw documents haphazardly all over the floor (perhaps pretending it was me that did it!), and then started taking pictures of them for the public to see,” he wrote on Truth Social this morning. “Thought they wanted them kept Secret? Lucky I Declassified!”
The documents in the picture are in fact mostly obscured except for their cover pages. There is no evidence to suggest that Mr Trump declassified the documents, and it is not clear he would have had the authority to do so.
Any resulting potential charges will likely not be known until after the midterm elections due to DoJ policy, reports say.
The ex-president is planning a speech to supporters in Pennsylvania this weekend. Predicting it will be “BIG”, he told his followers: “Crowds already forming. Much, Much, Much to say. Don’t miss it!
Trump claims FBI agents ‘threw’ classified documents ‘all over the floor’
Former president Donald Trump is now accusing FBI agents of staging a photograph taken during the 8 August search of his home and office to “make [him] look bad” and repeating his previous claim to have declassified the entire lot of highly sensitive documents found there.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Trump claims FBI agents 'threw' classified docs 'all over the floor' to frame him
Mr Trump is still claiming to have declassified documents that show no evidence of having been declassified
Arizona Senator calls ranked-choice voting a 'scam' after Palin's loss
Republican senator from Arizona Tom Cotton has lashed out at the ranked-choice voting and termed it a “scam to rig elections” after Mary Peltola beat former governor Republican governor Sarah Palin to represent Alaska in Congress.
In a series of tweets after Ms Palin’s loss, the Arizona Republican said:“60% of Alaska voters voted for a Republican, but thanks to a convoluted process and ballot exhaustion—which disenfranchises voters—a Democrat ‘won’.”
“Ranked-choice voting is a scam to rig elections,” he said.
ICYMI: Trump mocked for asking ‘Why are people so mean?’
Donald Trump was mocked after he asked his followers on Truth Social “Why are people so mean?”
The one-term president, who has been infamously rude to his political opponents and critics over the years, asked the question during a 60-post spree on his social media website.
Mr Trump, the subject of a recent FBI search at Mar-a-Lago, also shared a string of QAnon-linked conspiracy theory accounts as well as 4chan message boards.
Graeme Massie has the story.
Trump mocked after asking followers on Truth Social ‘Why are people so mean?’
‘Which stage of the 7 stages of ‘I got caught stealing classified info’ is this post?’
Who is Mary Peltola, the Democrat who edged out Palin in Alaska
Former state legislator Mary Peltola beat former governor Republican governor Sarah Palin to become the first Democrat to represent Alaska in Congress in almost 50 years.
Read her interview with The Independent’s Richard Hall, who caught up with the Democrat last week:
She’s pro-choice, pro-fish and pro-worker and she’s beating Sarah Palin
Mary Peltola pulled ahead in the first round of Alaska’s ranked choice special election, Richard Hall reports. Can she hold the lead?
ICYMI: Photos released of top secret documents seized by FBI from Mar-a-Lago
The first images of documents seized from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate by FBI agents earlier this month have been released as the Justice Department says that it has evidence that government records were likely moved to obstruct its investigation.
In images released as part of a Justice Department court filing late Wednesday evening, markers bearing the reading “secret” and “top secret” are clearly visible, removing all doubt as to whether Mr Trump had classified documents at the unsecured resort and residence where he currently lives.
John Bowden reports.
First photos released of top secret documents seized from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate
Human intelligence marking is clearly visible on one heading
Trump's Truth Social calls Palin's election loss 'rigged'
Users on Donald Trump’s social media platform Truth Social have claimed that Republican Sarah Palin’s loss to Democrat Mary Peltola for Alaska’s House seat was stolen.
Some screenshots of users reactions to Ms Palin’s loss was shared on Twitter by attorney Ron Filipkowski.
“Naturally, on Truth Social, the election was stolen from Sarah Palin,” he tweeted.
Biden condemns ex-friend Lindsey Graham for warning of riots if Trump is prosecuted
President Joe Biden on Tuesday implicitly rebuked senator Lindsey Graham for predicting “riots in the street” if Donald Trump is ultimately indicted for taking classified documents after leaving the White House.
“No one expects politics to be pattycake,” the president said during a speech at the Wilkes University in Pennsylvania.
“Sometimes it gets mean as hell. But the idea you turn on a television and see senior senators and congressmen saying ‘if such and such happens, there’ll be blood in the street’....where the hell are we?” he added in an apparent reference to comments made by Mr Graham on Fox News.
Namita Singh reports.
Biden condemns ex-friend Lindsey Graham for warning of riots if Trump is prosecuted
President insists that ‘no one should be encouraged to use political violence’
Report: Melania Trump ‘annoyed’ at FBI raid but more concerned with NFTs
Although allegedly “annoyed” at the FBI search on Mar-a-Lago earlier this month, Melania Trump has instead concentrated her attention on selling and promoting NFTs (non fungible tokens), a report says.
Gino Spocchia has the story.
Melania more concerned with selling NFTs than FBI, report says
Former first lady has issued no statement on federal probe
Palin defeat in Alaska and Kansas abortion vote show 2022 midterms will be Roe election
Democratic candidate Mary Peltola’s victory against former governor Sarah Palin in the special election to fill Alaska’s sole congressional seat would be a political earthquake on its own given the fact a Democrat has not won that seat since 1972, writes Eric Garcia.
Palin defeat and Kansas abortion vote show 2022 will be Roe election
Turns out Joe Biden was right when he said ‘Roe is on the ballot’, writes Eric Garcia
Ann Coulter declares ‘Trump is done’
Right-wing media commenter Ann Coulter was once a huge fan of former President Donald Trump, going so far as to publish a book titled In Trump We Trust: E Pluribus Awesome! detailing all the reasons she loved for former celebrity gameshow host.
But she has cooled in recent years, turning on her former favourite and instead launching a criticism campaign as his power has waned.
Graig Graziosi reports.
Right-wing pundit Ann Coulter declares 'Trump is done' in new podcast
Ms Coulter went from writing a gushing book about the president to calling him a ‘lazy ignoramous’
