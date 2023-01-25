Jump to content

Arrest made in mysterious murder of Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan, police say more suspects likely

Graig Graziosi
Wednesday 25 January 2023 17:49

Police in Florida have made an arrest related to the murder of Jared Bridegan, a father of four and executive at Microsoft who was mysteriously shot and killed last year.

Henry Tenon, 61, has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, second-degree murder with a weapon, accessory after the fact to a capital felony, and felony child abuse, all relating to Mr Bridegan’s murder.

Jacksonville Beach Police Department Chief Gene Paul Smith shared news of the arrest during a press conference on Wednesday.

They do not believe Mr Tenon was working alone.

