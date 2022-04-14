Florida widow asks public for information after Microsoft executive husband shot dead
A Florida widow is asking the public for information after her husband, a Microsoft executive, was shot dead.
Jared Bridegan, 33, was killed in February when he was ambushed and shot in the couple’s North Florida suburb.
Now Kirsten Bridegan, 30, is looking for answers after her husband’s death in Jacksonville Beach which happened within sight of their two-year-old daughter.
Mr Bridegan was killed when he exited the family’s car to move a tire from the roadway on 16 February in the Sanctuary area of Jacksonville Beach.
The father had the couple’s two-year-old girl Bexley in the car at the time. Having just dropped off his nine-year-old twins Abby and Liam at the home of his ex-wife at around 7.30pm, Mr Bridegan was on his way home to his wife and seven-month-old child London.
Several gunshots can be heard on security camera recordings from neighbours’ homes shortly before 8pm, according to police. Following multiple calls to 911, police arrived at the scene.
Law enforcement said the attacker was around three or four feet away when they shot Mr Bridegan as he stood near the driver’s door of his black Volkswagen Atlas SUV.
Police have suggested that Mr Bridegan may have been a target and they previously released still images of a dark Ford F-150 truck they believe is possibly connected to the crime.
More follows...
