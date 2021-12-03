Jeffrey Epstein ordered all photos of Ghislaine Maxwell removed from his Palm Beach mansion when he entertained female guests, a New York federal court was told.

Cross examination of Juan Alessi, who worked full-time at Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion from 1991 to 2002, continued in Ms Maxwell’s sex-trafficking trial on Friday.

Defence attorney Jeffrey Pagliuca asked Mr Alessi about an order given by Epstein to remove all photos of Ms Maxwell before he hosted other female guests.

Mr Alessi said he would have been told to take down the pictures of Ms Maxwell about three or four times.

“You never told Ms Maxwell about removing the other pictures?” asked Mr Pagliuca. “It was a secret between you and Mr Epstein.”

“It was not a secret, it was a mandate,” Mr Alessi replied, became agitated.

When asked again if it was a secret, Mr Alessi said: “He never shared any of his personal life with me … he never suggested, implied anything.”

He was then asked why he thought he was told to take the pictures down.

“I have no idea.”

The trial has previously heard Epstein and Ms Maxwell were a couple for a period in the 1990s. Ms Maxwell later managed Epstein’s properties, running them to his exacting standards like “5-star hotels”.

Mr Alessi previously described Ms Maxwell as “the lady of the house” at the Palm Beach property in El Brillo Way.

Mr Pagliuca went on to ask about Ms Maxwell’s photography.

“She was a good photographer and she had a fantastic set up of cameras and lenses.”

“She took pictures of everything.”

Mr Alessi began his testimony on Thursday where he described driving a witness known as Jane to the Epstein estate in around 1994 when she was 14 years old.

He said the cars were kept stacked with $100 bills on Epstein’s orders. A 58-page house manual entered in evidence contained strict rules that the housekeeping staff had to follow.

Ms Maxwell faces six charges: one each of enticement of a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, transportation of a minor with intent to engage in illegal sex acts, sex trafficking of a minor, and three counts of conspiracy related to the other counts.

She has denied all the charges.