Ghislaine Maxwell trial – live: Defence to quiz former Epstein employee after graphic sex toy testimony
Day five of the trial of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell starts in New York City
Day five of the trial of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell starts in New York City, as the 59-year-old answers to charges related to her alleged involvement in financier Jeffrey Epstein’s sex crimes.
Epstein’s former housekeeper, Juan Alessi, testified in detail on Thursday afternoon about his duties at the Palm Beach mansion.
Meanwhile, the court had previously heard from Epstein’s longtime pilot Larry Visoski who flew passengers including Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, and Donald Trump and said he never saw either Ms Maxwell or Epstein being inappropriate with a minor.
Ms Maxwell, who spent decades rubbing shoulders with British royals and US presidents, is accused of recruiting and grooming underage girls for the late disgraced financier to sexually abuse between 1994 and 2004.
If found guilty, she faces up to 35 years in jail. The trial is expected to last six weeks.
A copy of Epstein’s ‘household manual'
The latest exhibit images released from the trial
Here are the latest exhibit images released from the trial:
Ghislaine Maxwell wrote 58 page rule book for staff at Florida mansion
Ghislaine Maxwell wrote a household manual for staff working at Jeffrey Epstein’s Florida home.
The 58-page-long rule book instructed employees to “see nothing, hear nothing, say nothing”, a former housekeeper to Epstein revealed in testimony to the court on Thursday.
Juan Alessi read from a 58-page document titled “Household Manual” which listed rules that Maxwell set for employees working at the 10 bed Palm Beach mansion.
The former house manager, who was an employee of Epstein for more than 10 years, said “I was supposed to be blind and dumb,” and that he was “to say nothing of their lives.”
“There were many, many, many rules,” he added.
‘Lady of house’ Ghislaine Maxwell told staff never to look at Jeffrey Epstein’s eyes, former housekeeper says
A former housekeeper to Jeffrey Epstein has said that Ghislaine Maxwell told him never to look the disgraced financier in the eyes.
Juan Patricio Alessi, who worked at Epstein’s house in Palm Beach, Florida, testified before a New York jury on Thursday that Ms Maxwell was the “lady of the house” and gave him “many, many instructions”.
He said that Ms Maxwell, 59, told him to “only speak to Mr Epstein when he asked questions” and demanded “extensive preparations” whenever Epstein visited.
Io Dodds reports:
‘Lady of house’ Ghislaine Maxwell told staff not to meet Epstein’s eyes, court hears
Juan Patricio Alessi described ‘degrading’ orders from Ms Maxwell at Epstein’s house in Palm Beach, Florida, saying he was told ‘to be blind and deaf’
Jeffrey Epstein’s former housekeeper told the court on Thursday that a large dildo, pornographic tapes and a leather black costume could be found in the disgraced financier’s massage room.
Juan Patricio Alessi said that he that the sex items were kept in Epstein’s girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell’s closet as “I know everything that happened in that house”.
Mr Alessi was asked about the massages by Assistant United States Attorney Maurene Comey.
She said: “What items were you instructed to buy for the massages?”
“I don’t recall buying any oils or perfumes because they were purchased by Ms Maxwell.”
“Was the door open when Mr Epstein was having a massage?”
“No, never.”
“Where was the massage table kept?”
“In Mr Epstein’s closet.”
“What do you remember finding after Mr Epstein’s massages?”
“I remember finding a large dildo,” he replied.
What we’ve learned so far from inside the courtroom
The Ghislaine Maxwell trial began with a sentence that attempted to distill the complex case which spans decades and jurisdictions, and pierces the normally secretive world of America’s ultra wealthy elite.
“I want to tell you about a young girl named Jane,” prosecutor Lara Pomerantz told the jury of five men and seven women.
The US federal government’s case against Ms Maxwell, 59, centres around her decades-long relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. It alleges she operated as his enabler in luring vulnerable teenage girls with promises of scholarships, attention and financial assistance for their families, and coerced them into becoming objects for his sexual gratification.
Bevan Hurley explains:
What we’ve learned so far from the Ghislaine Maxwell trial
Bombshell revelations of Ghislaine Maxwell and Epstein’s inner world, a vociferous defence of the maligned socialite have consumed the trial so far, Bevan Hurley writes
Ghislaine Maxwell trial: Housekeeper drove accuser ‘Jane’ to Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion aged 14, court hears
Jeffrey Epstein’s former housekeeper testified that the first accuser in Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial was a frequent visitor to his Palm Beach mansion when she was 14 years old, writes Bevan Hurley.
Juan Patricio Alessi, who worked at Epstein’s Palm Beach property for 12 years, gave evidence on day four of Ms Maxwell’s trial in New York’s federal courthouse.
Mr Alessi said Ms Maxwell was the “lady of the house” and maintained an iron grip over every aspect of life at the Palm Beach mansion. He also told jurors disgraced financier Epstein received up to three massages a day.
Epstein housekeeper says he drove accuser ‘Jane’ to Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion
Epstein ordered staff to keep his cars stocked with $100 bills, court hears on day four of Maxwell trial
Epstein house to be kept 'completely private'
During the trial, Epstein’s housekeeper Juan Alessi said he quit working for the American financier after he was diagnosed with an illness that made him bleed. He said that he was also “very, very tired with the job”, Daily Wire’s reporter Mairead Elordi says.
Before leaving, he was made to sign an agreement which banned him from talking about his employer Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell’s lives and details about it were to be kept “completely private”.
But after he ran into marital and financial troubles, Mr Alessi broke into Epstein’s house to steal $100 bills amounting to $6,300 (£4,737) in cash.
Epstein then contacted Mr Alessi and told him they “need to talk” and upon meeting him, the convicted sex offender showed him a photo of Mr Alessi breaking into his house.
However, he refused to press charges against the manager and told him that the stolen money can be treated as a loan. Mr Alessi is reported to have paid that money back and never saw Epstein again.
