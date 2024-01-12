What happened to Jennifer Dulos’ children?

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

When Jennifer Dulos mysteriously vanished in Connecticut over four years ago in the midst of a custody dispute with her estranged husband Fotis Dulos, her five children were left behind.

By January 2020, their father was also gone, having died by suicide three weeks after being charged with murder in Jennifer’s disappearance and death.

Within just eight months, the children – who were ranging in age from 8-13 at the time – had lost both parents. They were taken in by their grandmother, Jennifer Dulos’ mother, Gloria Farber, who lived in New York City at the time.

Ms Farber was granted custody of all five children, which included two sets of twins, in November 2019. At the time, they were living on Fifth Avenue in New York City. A family statement released at the time stated that they were “safe and surrounded by love and support.”

Jennifer Dulos was last seen dropping off her children at the New Canaan Country Day School on 24 May 2019. She was reported missing later that day after she failed to show up for appointments and stopped returning calls and texts. Her 2017 Chevrolet Suburban was later found at a park near her home.

Police believe Fotis was lying in wait for her when she returned home from dropping their children off at school. Her body has never been found but she has since been officially declared dead.

Jennifer Dulos was last seen dropping off her children at school on 24 May 2019 (New Canaan Police Department)

Fotis died by suicide in 2020 after being charged with murder. He continued to claim his innocence – even in a suicide note left behind – with his attorney bizarrely claiming Jennifer staged her own disappearance in a Gone Girl-style plot.

A family spokesperson, who issued a statement at the time, confirmed that the children, the three boys and two girls, had visited their father in the hospital before he died.

“Five children have lost both parents in the span of eight months,” the family spokesperson wrote in a statement at the time.

“Our top priorities are ensuring their well-being and protecting their privacy. Understandably, they wished to say goodbye to their father, which we arranged with the assistance of hospital personnel.”

Fotis died by suicide in 2020 after being charged with murder (AP)

In August 2023, Ms Farber, now 88, filed a petition to the Darien-New Canaan Probate Court to declare Jennifer dead in order to protect the children, NBC Connecticut reported.

The Dulos children, now ranging in age from 13-17, have been in their grandmother’s care since the day of Jennifer’s disappearance.

Ms Farber’s attorney Richard Weinstein said in a statement this week that the petition was filed to protect the children.

“As long as Jennifer’s status was undecided, then the children could not inherit from her or from her mother,” he said.

“We were concerned, obviously, with Mrs. Farber being 88 years of age, needing to wait the seven years.”

Search of Connecticut park where Jennifer Dulos’ car was found

According to Jennifer’s will, all of her assets will be left to the children now that she’s officially declared dead. The will was signed on 26 April 2017, two months before she filed for divorce from her husband Fotis.

At the time Jennifer went missing, Fotis was living with his girlfriend Michelle Troconis in Farmington.

Ms Troconis is accused of helping Fotis – her then-boyfriend – cover up the murder, with prosecutors saying surveillance footage captured the couple disposing of trash bags containing Jennifer’s blood and DNA.

Ms Troconis is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, tampering with physical evidence and hindering prosecution. She pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Her trial began this week and is expected to last until March.

Ms Troconis in court at the start of her trial in January. She is accused of helping Fotis – her then-boyfriend – cover up the murder of Jennifer Dulos (AP)

The family and friends of Jennifer Dulos released a statement ahead Michelle Troconis’ trial, which is expected to last six weeks.

“As this trial begins, it is crucial to remember who is at the center: Jennifer, whose five children have lost their mother and, as an eventuality, both parents,” the statement reads.

“Jennifer’s family and loved ones have lost a loving daughter, sister, cousin, and lifelong friend. We do not seek closure, as nothing can bring Jennifer back. Our hope is that this trial provides for accountability and answers.”

“As this trial gets underway, we ask that you prioritize and respect the privacy of Jennifer’s family and loved ones.”