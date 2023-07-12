Bodycam video reveals horror scene of Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws’ murder-suicide

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bodycam footage released by police in Muskogee, Oklahoma, captured the chilling moment that NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson’s mother-in-law took her own life after shooting her husband and grandson.

Officers arrived at the home of Jack and Terry Janway on 26 June after receiving a 911 just after 9pm from a female caller saying there was “a woman with a gun” at the address.

Footage released to TMZ shows the officers approach the front door of the Suroya St address with their handguns drawn.

The Muskogee Police Department officers observe a body — later confirmed to be 69-year-old Jack Janway — under a blanket in the hallway.

As they call out, a single shot can be heard inside the house.

Spokeswoman Lynn Hamlin previously told The Independent they believed Terry, 68, shot dead her husband and 11-year-old grandson Dalton before turning the gun on herself as officers arrived.

Police officers in Muskogee, Oklahoma, approach the home of NASCAR racer Jimmy Johnson’s in-laws Jack and Terry Janway (TMZ)

Johnson, who is married to the Janways’ daughter Chandra, pulled out of a NASCAR street car race in Chicago after the shooting. He is yet to comment publicly about the family tragedy.

While police are yet to reveal a possible motive, Terry Janway had reportedly suffered from depression after losing her son Jordan Janway in a skydiving accident in San Diego in 2014.

Jack Janway, left, was a respected chiropractor in Muskogee. His wife Terry Janway had reportedly suffered from depression after the death of their son Jordan (Janway Chiropractic & Acupuncture Clinic)

Chandra’s sister Marianne “MJ” Janway wrote a heart-breaking message on Facebook on the day after the shootings.

“Please tell me this isn’t really happening please god someone,” she wrote.

Jack Janway was a respected therapist who ran the Janway Chiropractic & Acupuncture Clinic in Muskogee.

On social media, friends, family and patients paid tribute to Jack as a devoted family man, Christian and healer.

Johnson, 47, is a seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion who has won the Daytona 500 twice.