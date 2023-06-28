Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The US motorsport community is is mourning after NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws and nephew were found shot dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Muskogee, Oklahoma.

Police suspect Johnson’s mother-in-law Terry Janway, 68, shot dead her husband Jack Janway, 69, and grandson Dalton, 11, before turning the gun on herself as police officers arrived at their Oklahoma home on Monday night.

As tributes and condolences poured in from across the racing world, police and family have offered few indications about what led up to the suspected murder-suicide.

It’s not the first time tragedy has struck the family. Nine years ago, Jordan Janway, the brother of Johnson’s wife Chandra Johnson, died in a skydiving accident.

Johnson, a seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, has pulled out of racing in Chicago this weekend.

What do we know about the shooting?

The Muskogee Police Department said in a statement they received a 911 call just after 9pm on Monday 26 June from a female caller, believed to be Johnson’s mother-in-law Terry Janway.

The caller told dispatch that there was “a woman with a gun” at a home in Suroya St before hanging up.

Officers arriving at the four-bedroom single-story house found Terry’s husband Jack Janway’s body lying in a hallway just inside the door.

Shortly afterwards, a single shot was heard from a separate room in the home, Muskogee police in a statement.

Nascar champion Jimmie Johnson’s mother-n-law Terry Janway, 68, is suspected of shooting her husband and grandson in a murder-suicide (Facebook)

“Officers conducted a rescue of the subject laying inside the hallway and determined the subject was deceased,” the statement added.

After retreating to safety, the officers called out for any occupants to come outside.

When nobody did, they conducted a search of the home where they found Terry and her grandson Dalton’s bodies.

Police spokeswoman Lynn Hamlin said police believed Terry had shot dead her husband and grandson before turning the gun on herself as officers arrived.

Jack Janway and his grandson Dalton, 11, were killed in the murder-suicide, police say (Facebook)

Ms Hamlin confirmed to the Muskogee Phoenix that the deaths were being treated as a murder-suicide, and Terry Janway was considered the sole suspect.

Investigators have not identified a motive, Ms Hamlin added. She said there was no ongoing threat to the community.

The tragedy has been affected many residents in the small city of Muskogee, about 50 miles southeast of Tulsa in Oklahoma, according to city officials.

What have the family said?

Chandra’s sister Marianne “MJ” Janway took to Facebook to make a heart-breaking message on Tuesday.

“Please tell me this isn’t really happening please god someone,” she wrote.

It’s unclear whether Marianne is Dalton’s mother. It appears that the child had been living with his grandparents for several years.

Johnson and wife Chandra have not yet commented on the tragedy.

‘Sending love and prayers’

Jack Janway was a respected therapist who ran the Janway Chiropractic & Acupuncture Clinic in Muskogee.

On social media, friends, family and patients paid tribute to Jack as a devoted family man, Christian and healer.

Muskogee Mayor Marlon Coleman told FOX23 he had known Jack since first moving to the city, and was a longtime patient and friend of the family.

“It was traumatising to find out that a long-standing family who had made so many contributions to our community were involved in this type of incident,” the mayor said.

“It was even more bone-chilling to find out there was a child involved.”

Johnson’s teammate and former Formula 1 champion Jenson Button tweeted: “Sending love and prayers to my team mate Jimmie, Chandra and the whole Johnson family at this devastating time.”

Sending love and prayers to my team mate Jimmie, Chandra and the whole Johnson family at this devastating time. 🙏🏽💔 — Jenson Button (@JensonButton) June 28, 2023

NASCAR issued a statement Tuesday that said: “We are saddened by the tragic deaths of members of Chandra Johnson’s family.

“The entire NASCAR family extends its deepest support and condolences during this difficult time to Chandra, Jimmie and the entire Johnson & Janway families.”

Johnson’s Legacy Motor Club team said in a statement that Johnson’s No. 84 Carvana Chevrolet had been withdrawn from this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series event in Chicago.

It said the family had requested privacy.

Skydive accident

In 2014, Chandra’s younger brother Jordan Janway was killed while free-diving when he collided with another skydiver in midair, was knocked unconscious and was unable to open his parachute.

Jordan Janway, 27, had completed more than 1,000 jumps and served two years with the US Naval Special Warfare, according to an obituary.

“Jordan was an incredible son, brother, uncle and friend and will be dearly missed,” the couple said in a statement to NBC San Diego at the time.

“Please keep the Janway family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Who is Jimmie Johnson?

The 47-year-old California-born driver started racing motorcycles aged four, before graduating to off-roads and stock cars and eventually debuting in NASCAR’s Winston Cup in 2002.

He won the first of five consecutive NASCAR Cup Series championships in 2006, and went on to win again in 2013 and 2016. Johnson is tied with Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt for the most Cup Series wins of all time.

NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson married wife Chandra in 2004, and the couple have two children (AP)

Johnson has also won the prestigious Daytona 500 twice, and is considered one of the greatest NASCAR drivers of all time.

After a disappointing 2020 season, Johnson stepped away from racing for several years.

He returned to race part-time for the Legacy Motor Club in 2023, and has purchased a stake in Petty GMS Motorsport.

In 2001, Johnson’s best friend Blaise Alexander died in an accident at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Johnson married actress and model Chandra Johnson nee Janway in 2004.

After graduating from the University of Oklahoma with a degree in business communications, Chandra Johnson moved to New York City to pursue a modelling career and signed with the Wilhelmina Models agency. She appeared in the 2007 movie Devil’s Canyon, according to IMDB.

Chandra is often seen supporting Johnson trackside at NASCAR races.

The couple have two daughters Genevieve, 12, and Lydia, 9, and live in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The couple’s home has an extensive art collection featuring works by Cy Tombly and Joan Mitchell, according to the ArtSuite.com blog.

In 2015, Chandra opened the Southern Comfort (SOCO) Gallery in Easter where she helps to champion contemporary artists.

The couple started the Jimmie Johnson Foundation in 2006, a non-profit organization that has raised $13m to help children in need achieve their dreams.

In their most recent social media activity, the couple attended the famous Royal Ascot horse racing event in England last weekend.