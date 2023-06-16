Tree of Life shooter Robert Bowers guilty on all charges for Pittsburgh synagogue attack
Graig Graziosi
Friday 16 June 2023 17:15
Robert Bowers, the man accused of killing 11 people during a mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has been found guilty.
Bowers was found guilty on all 63 counts he faced, which included hate crimes resulting in death and the obstruction of the free exercise of religion resulting in death.
The ruling comes more than four years after he attacked the synagogue.