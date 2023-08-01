Body of Goldman Sachs banker pulled from NYC creek after he vanished from concert

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The body of a Goldman Sachs staffer has been pulled from a New York City waterway nearly three days after he vanished from a concert venue.

Twenty-seven-year-old John Castic was last seen at a concert at The Brooklyn Mirage in the Brooklyn neighbourhood of East Williamsburg. The NYPD said earlier this week that Castic, originally from Illinois, left the venue around 3am on Saturday.

His father, Jeffrey Castic, told Fox News Digital that his body was found floating in a section of Newtown Creek on Tuesday afternoon less than two miles from where he vanished.

“They have found his body and confirmed it’s him,” Mr Castic told the outlet. “It appears to have been death by misadventure. His wallet and phone were found on him.”

Castic’s body was first noticed by a passerby who alerted law enforcement. NYPD Harbor units then responded to the scene and recovered his remains.

Castic graduated DuPaul University in 2020 and went on to work at different firms before joining Goldman Sachs as a senior analyst in August 2022.

“He was so smart but, in the end, he did something dumb, and it cost him,” Mr Castic told Fox. “We think he might have been impaired, we do not know, and it was just a lapse of judgment.”

Law enforcement does not suspect foul play at this time, according to The New York Post. Castic’s friend Sara Kostecka told the outlet that the young man was an “amazing friend.”

“He is very charismatic, high-energy with a good sense of humor,” Ms Kostecka told the Post. “Whatever happened, he did not deserve this.”