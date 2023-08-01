Lori Vallow sentencing – live: ‘Cult mom’ gets life in prison after claiming murder victims are ‘very happy’
“Cult mom” Lori Vallow has been sentenced to life in prison with no parole for the murders of her two children in a dramatic case that gripped the nation.
Vallow, 50, was convicted in May of killing her seven-year-old son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 16-year-old daughter Tylee Ryan, who vanished without a trace in September 2019. She was also found guilty of conspiring to kill her husband Chad Daybell’s first wife, Tammy, who died in October 2019.
The verdict came after prosecutors convinced a jury that Vallow and Mr Daybell conspired with her brother Alex Cox to murder Tammy, JJ and Tylee as part of their bizarre cult beliefs – but also for financial purposes so that they could collect Tammy’s life insurance money and the children’s social security and survivor benefits.
Before the sentence was handed down, the court heard victim impact statements from several family members devastated by the harrowing saga that’s seen countless twists and turns over four years.
To the surprise of many, Vallow spoke herself and appeared to show no remorse for the deaths of her children and Tammy, claiming they were “busy” and “happy” in heaven.
She appeared emotionless as the sentence was handed down.
Beyond the Idaho charges, Vallow is also awaiting trial in Arizona for the murder of her fourth husband Charles Vallow – who was shot dead by Cox in July 2019.
Here’s a reminder of all the key players in the sprawling case:
Vallow breaks silence in bizarre sentencing statement
A sobbing Lori Vallow shockingly claimed that “no one was murdered” as she broke her silence for the first time over the horrific murders of her two children and her lover’s wife in a chilling statement at sentencing.
In the bizarre remarks, the so-called “cult mom” read out a Bible quote, spoke of visiting “heaven” and continued to channel her doomsday cult beliefs while claiming “I have had many communications with Jesus Christ”.
While her victims’ loved ones were forced to listen in horror, she claimed that she had communicated with her murdered children Tylee Ryan and Joshua “JJ” Vallow as well as “her friend” Tammy Daybell from beyond the grave – and that they are “very happy”.
Rachel Sharp reports.
All the key revelations from Lori Vallow’s murder trial
Rachel Sharp explains the most crucial moments so far in her high-profile trial, which ended with Vallow’s conviction for the murder of her two youngest children.
Why one of Vallow’s accomplices will never face justice
Rachel Sharp reports on how Alex Cox can never be brought to justice having dropped dead as the net closed in on the doomsday cult killings.
So was he an equal co-conspirator or was he – as he feared – Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell’s ‘fall guy’?
What happens next now that Lori Vallow has been sentenced to a life behind bars?
“Doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow will spend the remainder of her days in prison after being convicted of the murders of her two children and conspiracy to murder her new husband’s first wife in a case that has horrified the nation for the last three years.
While her fate may mark the culmination of a chilling case that spans bizarre cult beliefs, missing children, murder and mystery deaths, the saga is still far from over.
Here’s what’s coming next in the shocking case:
Vallow is ‘misunderstood’ and ‘all about love’, defence claims
Lori Vallow’s attorney claimed that the “cult mom” who murdered her two children and conspired to kill her new lover’s wife is “misunderstood” and is actually “all about love” as he asked the judge for leniency at her sentencing hearing.
Full story: Vallow sentenced to life in prison for murders of two children and Chad Daybell’s wife
“Cult mom” Lori Vallow will now spend the rest of her life behind bars for the murders of her two youngest children and conspiracy to kill her new husband Chad Daybell’s first wife, bringing some sort of conclusion to the disturbing case that shook America to its core.
