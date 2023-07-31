Listen: Family give emotional impact statements as Lori Vallow sentenced

Powerful victim statements were read in court ahead of the sentencing of Lori Vallow on Monday 31 July.

The “cult mom” was convicted in May of killing her seven-year-old son Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old daughter Tylee Ryan, who vanished without a trace in September 2019.

She was also found guilty of conspiring to kill her husband Chad Daybell’s first wife, Tammy Daybell, who died in October 2019.

Impact statements were read by Samantha Gwilliam and Vicki Hoban, the sister and aunt of Ms Daybell, as well as Kay Woodcock, Joshua’s grandmother.