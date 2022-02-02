A woman has reportedly been accused of manslaughter over the death of her boyfriend and Boston police officer John O’Keefe during last weekend’s bad weather.

The 46-year-old, of Canton, Massachusetts, was found unresponsive outside the home of a fellow Boston police officer on Sunday morning, according to NewsCenter 5.

Karen A Read, his girlfriend and the accused, was thought to have driven him to where he was found in the Fairview Road area of Canton, a town about 15 miles southwest of Boston.

Mr O’Keefe was taken to a nearby hospital and afterwards pronounced dead. Sources told the news station that he had sustainined a head injury after being abandoned in the snow during the powerful nor’easter storm at the weekend.

In an announcement on Tuesday, the district attorney in Massachusetts’ Norfolk County said a woman had been arrested in connection to the death of the police officer.

As NewsCenter 5 reported, that was Ms Read – who faces charges of manslaughter and fleeing the scene of a collision causing death as well as motor vehicle homicide.

The relationship between the woman and Mr O’Keefe remains to be confirmed by authorities but sources told the news outlet that she was his girlfriend.

She was scheduled to appear for arrangement on Wednesday morning in Stoughton District Court.

“The Boston Police Department continues to grieve over the tragic loss of our brother Police Officer John O’Keefe,” the department said in a statement on Tuesday night.

“John was a kind person, dedicated to his family, and will be greatly missed by his coworkers and anyone who had the privilege of meeting him. At this time, we are stunned and saddened and offer whatever support we can to John’s family.”

Mr O’Keefe served in the Boston Police Department for 16 years. The nor’easter that descended on the US east coast on Saturday and Sunday saw winds as high as 83 mph (134 kph) and snow of more than 24 inches (61 centimetres) in 10 states.