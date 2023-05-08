Jordan Neely – latest: Family slams Daniel Penny’s ‘admission of guilt’ as 13 arrested in subway protest
Attorneys for 24-year-old former Marine claim he ‘never intended to harm’ homeless New York street performer
Sean Hannity audience member ‘cheers’ NYC subway rider who killed homeless passenger
Attorneys for the family of Jordan Neely have criticised a statement released by the firm representing Daniel Penny after the 30-year-old homeless street performer was fatally choked on a New York Citysubway on 1 May.
Neely was placed in a chokehold by the 24-year-old former Marine on a Manhattan F train after Neely allegedly threatened passengers. No charges have been filed. The Manhattan district attorney’s office is investigating.
Attorneys for Mr Penny said in a statement on Friday that he “never intended to harm Mr Neely and could not have foreseen his untimely death” after Mr Penny and two other passengers “acted to protect themselves”.
On Monday, attorneys for Neely’s family called the statement an “admission of guilt” and neither “an apology nor an expression of regret”.
The incident has sparked debates, protests and vigils across New York and on the city’s subway platforms, demanding justice in the days after the fatal incident and stressing the failure of a system meant to support people like Neely. At least 13 people were arrested in connection with a protest on Saturday at the Lexington Avenue and 63rd Street stop.
Neely’s family attorneys slam statement from Penny’s attorneys as ‘admission of guilt'
Attorneys for the family of Jordan Neely has criticised a statement from the firm representing Daniel Penny, accused of killing Neely using a fatal chokehold on a Manhattan subway one week ago.
“Daniel Penny’s press release is not an apology nor an expression of regret. It is a character assassination and a clear example of why he believed he was entitled to take Jordan’s life,” according to the statement from attorneys Donte Mills and Lennon Edwards, who called the statement from Mr Penny’s attorneys “an admission of guilty”.
The statement from Mr Penny’s attorneys said Neely “had a documented history of violent and erratic behavior, the apparent result of ongoing and untreated mental illness” and “began aggressively threatening” Mr Penny and others. The statement says Mr Penny and other passengers “acted to protect themselves, until help arrived” and “never intended to harm Mr Neely and could not have foreseen his untimely death.”
“The truth is, he knew nothing about Jordan’s history when he intentionally wrapped his arms around Jordan’s neck, and squeezed and kept squeezing,” Neely’s family attorneys stated.
“In the last paragraph, Daniel Penny suggests that the general public has shown ‘indifference’ for people like Jordan, but that term is more appropriately used to describe himself. It is clear he is the one who acted with indifference, both at the time he killed Jordan and now in his first public message,” the statement added.
“He never attempted to help him at all. In short, his actions on the train, and now his words, show why he needs to be in prison,” the attorneys said.
13 arrested in subway protest
Protesters flooded the NYC subway system to demonstrate against the killing of Jordan Neely, with at least seven people arrested after clashes with police.
Dozens of demonstrators leapt on to subway tracks at Lexington Avenue and East 63rd St at around 6.30pm, forcing a Q train driver to slam on the brakes as he entered the station, according to a video posted to Twitter.
Thirteen protesters were arrested on charges including resisting arrest, assault, trespass and unlawful interference of a railroad train, the NYPD said.
New York was not a ‘safe city’ for Jordan Neely
Noah Berlatsky writes for The Independent:
“On Monday, a Black houseless man with a history of mental illness, Jordan Neely, was shouting at passengers on the New York subway. Witnesses said he did not physically assault or harm anyone. But a so-far unnamed white 24-year-old ex-Marine decided Neely needed to be subdued. He put him in a neckhold and, as bystanders watched, he choked Neely to death.
New York was not safe for Jordan Neely. Democratic State Senator Julia Salazar compared his horrific killing to a lynching – the public extermination of a Black, marginalized person in the name of restoring public order.
Though Neely was not killed by the police, his death painfully shows how mainstream rhetoric of policing, order, and safety all frame marginalized people as innately unsafe. From this viewpoint, “safety” means hiding, quelling, or even outright eliminating certain marginalized populations – Black people, homeless people, mentally ill people, poor people.
Conservatives and centrists often attack progressives for not being sufficiently concerned with public safety. “Defund the police” is caricatured as a reckless abandonment of public order. It’s attacked as an unserious, utopian endeavor by people who don’t care about the safety of (supposedly) normal people.”
New York was not safe for Jordan Neely | Voices
Jordan Neely subway chokehold death
Jordan Neely struggled after his mother’s murder, family attorney says
Jordan Neely suffered from “demons” after his mother was murdered in 2007, a lawyer for his family says.
Attorney Donte Mills told Al Sharpton on MSNBC’s PoliticsNation that Neely had been living with his mother and her boyfriend Shawn Southerland at the time of her killing.
He learned his mother had died and tried to say goodbye to her before leaving for school, but was blocked from entering her bedroom by Southerland.
“He had to live with the fact that he left his mother dead in their home,” Mr Mills told MSNBC.
“So, that’s a lot to live with and he had troubles with that.”
Jordan Neely struggled after his mother’s murder, family attorney says
‘He had a life that he was living and was reaching for,’ family attorney Donte Mills says
New York prosecutors investigate Jordan Neely’s death as ex-Marine hires Alvin Bragg’s former rival
Prosecutors could bring manslaughter charges against a subway passenger who choked a homeless man to death, according to legal experts, as New Yorkers plead for justice in the wake of the killing ofJordan Neely on a Manhattan F train.
A grand jury could determine whether criminal charges are brought against the man who was filmed with his arm wrapped around Neely’s neck, according to officials speaking with several New York outlets.
A law enforcement official close to the investigation told ABC News that the case is likely to go to a grand jury, which would convene to determine whether criminal charges are warranted.
Detectives have reportedly interviewed several witnesses and are looking to talk to “four or five more” who were close to the scene, according to the network.
Daniel Penny, who was filmed with his arm around Neely’s neck, has retained legal representation from attorneys with the firm Raiser and Kenniff. Mr Penny has not been charged with any crime.
Alex Woodward has more details.
Prosecutors investigate Jordan Neely’s death as ex-Marine hires Bragg’s former rival
Experts say a grand jury could determine whether criminal charges are brought in the fatal chokehold incident
Jordan Neely testified at trial after his mother was murdered in 2007
Relatives of Jordan Neely have spoken out following the killing of the 30-year-old homeless man in an incident on the New York subway.
His father, Andrew Zachary, told The New York Daily News that Neely’s mother had been murdered by her boyfriend when he was 18 years old, back in 2007.
Christie Neely’s boyfriend was reportedly convicted in 2012 of strangling her and was sentenced to three decades behind bars.
Gustaf Kilander has more details.
Relatives speak out after Jordan Neely subway chokehold killing
‘He took on the Michael Jackson thing and he really formed it very well,’ father says
Jordan Neely identified as NYC’s list of ‘homeless individuals with dire needs’
Jordan Neely was on a list of homeless people identified as having dire needs, reported CNN citing sources.
The list, maintained by the New York City Department of Homeless Service, though not made public, is compiled in the hope that outreach organisations will lookout for the individuals and inform the department in case there is a need for intervention.
Kayleigh McEnany mocks protesters marching against killing of Jordan Neely
Fox News anchor and former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany appeared to use racist tropes to mock demonstrators who took to the street in New York City in recent days to protest the killing of Jordan Neely, a Black homeless man who was choked to death by a white former Marine.
On Friday, after showing a clip of activists chanting, “What do we want? Justice. When do we want it? Now” and other slogans to the beat of a drum, Ms McEnany cracked a smile and said, “Well, at least they have rhythm,” eliciting laughs from her cohosts.
The Fox anchor also condemned people who have “already made up their minds” about the killing, in which 24-year-old Daniel J Penny was filmed choking Neely for an estimated 15 minutes.
Kat Abughazaleh, an analyst at watchdog group Media Matters for America, said Ms McEnany’s rhetoric “mocks Black people protesting the killing of Jordan Neely.”
Ms McEnany didn’t know what race the protesters were and didn’t actually see the video being played on air when she made her comment, the anchor said in a statement to The Independent through a network spokesperson.
Josh Marcus has the story.
Kayleigh McEnany mocks Jordan Neely protests on Fox: ‘At least they have rhythm’
Host smiled after describing protests against killing of Black homeless man
Police ask for photographs and videos of Jordan Neely death
The NYPD are appealing for information, photographs, or video of Jordan Neely’s death at the Broadway-Lafayette Street subway station last Monday.
Mr Neely’s death has been ruled a homicide, and the man who placed him in a chokehold as been identified as former US Marine Daniel Penny.
Manhattan prosecutors are investigating his death.
Who was Jordan Neely?
After his mother was murdered when he was 14, Jordan Neely became an expert Michael Jackson impersonator, performing on the subway and in Times Square, his skills evident in a number of videos widely shared on social media in the wake of his death.
Joe Sommerlad reports.
Jordan Neely, the man killed in a NYC subway chokehold
Jordan Neely, 30, died after being held in chokehold by member of the public on a subway train on Monday afternoon, sparking angry protests and outrage