Jordan Neely – latest: Daniel Penny will face criminal charges for fatal New York subway choking
Daniel Penny, the man who held Jordan Neely in a fatal chokehold on a Manhattan subway earlier this month, will face criminal charges.
The 24-year-old former US Marine, who was filmed wrapping his arm around Neely’s neck on the floor of the traincar, will face second-degree manslaughter charges, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office told The Independent.
The death of Neely, a 30-year-old homeless New Yorker, has inspired widespread criticism and protest.
Even as Neely’s death has inspired scrutiny of New York City’s treatment of homeless people, New York city Eric Adams weakened the city’s longstanding shelter mandate in anticipation of an increase in immigration.
Jordan Neely suffered from “demons” after his mother was murdered in 2007, a lawyer for his family says.
Neely, 30, died on Monday after he was placed in a chokehold on a New York City subway train by ex-Marine Daniel Penny.
Neely was just 14 when his mother Christine Neely was strangled, stuffed in a suitcase and left on the Henry Hudson Parkway in New York by her former partner.
Family members say Jordan Neely fell into a deep depression and never fully recovered from the tragedy, and was homeless at the time of his death.
The man who was filmed with his arm wrapped around the neck of Jordan Neely on a New York City subway traincar will be criminally charged for his death and surrender to authorities as early as 12 May.
Daniel Penny, a 24-year-old former US Marine, will be charged with manslaughter in the second degree, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.
Prosecutors expect his arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court on Friday, according to a statement shared with The Independent.
Jordan Neely, a 30-year-old homeless man, was killed in a New York City subway train on the afternoon of Monday 1 May 2023 after he apparently suffered a mental health episode, leading a fellow passenger to wrestle him to the floor with the help of two others, holding him in a chokehold.
The shocking incident was captured on phone video at the scene, sparking debate among New Yorkers about the rights and wrongs of the vigilante’s actions and the extent to which Neely’s behaviour could have been interpreted as a threat to the safety of his fellow passengers.
Eyewitness Juan Alberto Vazquez, a freelance journalist, told The New York Post precisely what happened after Neely boarded the northbound F train at Second Avenue station.
Neely’s death has revived volatile media narratives about New York’s homeless population, spinning an act of vigilantism to blame the person killed by it. The mayor and governor were slow to condemn the act of lethal violence, raising questions among New York leaders whether the city considers the life of a homeless Black man less valuable than a white stranger prepared to use deadly force.
Advocates and lawmakers told The Independent that the deliberate and explicit rhetoric surrounding people experiencing homelessness, compounded by prolonged failures of policies meant to help them, have exposed thousands of New Yorkers and vulnerable people across the country to the kind of vigilante violence that killed Neely.
A former US Marine who choked Jordan Neely to death on a New York City subway car has been identified as 24-year-old Daniel James Penny.
Neely’s death was ruled by the New York medical examiner’s office as a homicide due to compression against his neck. Video footage and eyewitness accounts show a man believed to be Mr Penny with his arm wrapped around Neely for several minutes until his eyes shut and body goes limp.
New York City Police Department officers attempted CPR upon arrival on the F train at the Broadway-Lafayette platform in Manhattan on 1 May, according to an incident report reviewed by The Independent. Neely was pronounced dead at Lenox Health Greenwich Village hospital.
In a statement shared with The Independent at 7.30pm on 5 May, attorneys for Mr Penny said that when Neely “began aggressively threatening Daniel Penny and the other passengers, Daniel, with the help of others, acted to protect themselves, until help arrived.”
Neely family says Eric Adams isn’t welcome at funeral
Jordan Neely’s uncle says New York City mayor Eric Adams isn’t welcome at Jordan Neely’s funeral.
Christopher Neely told the New York Post he doesn’t know “any mayor who parties and bulls***s like Adams.”
The family member also said Mayor Adams has falsely claimed to have reached out and offered his condolences to the family.
“Nobody Black that’s in the neighborhood really believes in him,” Mr Neely added. “It’s more him partying at night and coming home at 4 or 5 am.”
How many homeless people are there in New York City?
The killing of Jordan Neely has brought attention to the plight of homeless people in New York City.
At the beginning of this year, the city announced that 70,525 homeless people slept in a New York City shelter on a given night in January, a record high.
New York has the second-highest total number of homeless people in the country, though other cities have higher per capita homelessness figures, according to US News and World Report.
As Neely death highlights homelessness in NYC, Eric Adams cuts protections
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is weakening a decades-old right-to-shelter mandate to prepare for thousands of newly arrived people in the US after the expiration of a Trump-era policy that blocked hundreds of thousands of migrants from entering the country.
The mayor’s executive order suspends a rule that guarantees shelter for families with children if requested by 10pm, and it suspends a rule that prohibits families from living in group settings. The city and state anticipate hundreds of daily arrivals with the end of Title 42, which expires at midnight on 11 May.
“No one thought about a humanitarian crisis when they took this court case to a right to shelter,” the mayor said in remarks on Thursday, referencing the 1981 consent decree that guides the statewide mandate. “We could potentially get thousands of people a day in our city. It’s wrong for those who are coming here … and it’s wrong for New Yorkers who are here.”
An enduring question about Jordan Neely’s death: Who else was involved
Daniel Penny may be facing charges in the Jordan Neely killing, but he reportedly wasn’t the only person involved in hte 1 May incident.
As The Washington Post notes, two other passengers board a Manhattan subway train helped the former Marine hold down Neely, 30, who was homeless.
Officials have not announced any charges, or even publicly named, the other individuals that allegedly assisted Penny, who is being charged with manslaughter.
What has Eric Adams said about Jordan Neely’s death?
The New York City mayor was initially criticised for appearing to equivocate on whether Jordan Neely deserved to die.
He later walked back those comments.
Here’s what Eric Adams had to say.