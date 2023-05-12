✕ Close Sean Hannity audience member ‘cheers’ NYC subway rider who killed homeless passenger

Daniel Penny, the man who held Jordan Neely in a fatal chokehold on a Manhattan subway earlier this month, will face criminal charges.

The 24-year-old former US Marine, who was filmed wrapping his arm around Neely’s neck on the floor of the traincar, will face second-degree manslaughter charges, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office told The Independent.

The death of Neely, a 30-year-old homeless New Yorker, has inspired widespread criticism and protest.

Even as Neely’s death has inspired scrutiny of New York City’s treatment of homeless people, New York city Eric Adams weakened the city’s longstanding shelter mandate in anticipation of an increase in immigration.