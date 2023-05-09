Jordan Neely – latest: Family slams Daniel Penny’s ‘admission of guilt’ as 13 arrested in subway protest
Attorneys for 24-year-old former Marine claim he ‘never intended to harm’ homeless New York street performer
Sean Hannity audience member ‘cheers’ NYC subway rider who killed homeless passenger
Attorneys for the family of Jordan Neely have criticised a statement released by the firm representing Daniel Penny after the 30-year-old homeless street performer was fatally choked on a New York Citysubway on 1 May.
Neely was placed in a chokehold by the 24-year-old former Marine on a Manhattan F train after Neely allegedly threatened passengers. No charges have been filed. The Manhattan district attorney’s office is investigating.
Attorneys for Mr Penny said in a statement on Friday that he “never intended to harm Mr Neely and could not have foreseen his untimely death” after Mr Penny and two other passengers “acted to protect themselves”.
On Monday, attorneys for Neely’s family called the statement an “admission of guilt” and neither “an apology nor an expression of regret”.
The incident has sparked debates, protests and vigils across New York and on the city’s subway platforms, demanding justice in the days after the fatal incident and stressing the failure of a system meant to support people like Neely. At least 13 people were arrested in connection with a protest on Saturday at the Lexington Avenue and 63rd Street stop.
Attorneys for the family of Jordan Neely have criticised a statement from the legal team representing Daniel Perry, the 24-year-old former US Marine who placed the 30-year-old homeless street performer in a fatal chokehold on a Manhattan subway car one week ago.
“Daniel Penny’s press release is not an apology nor an expression of regret. It is a character assassination and a clear example of why he believed he was entitled to take Jordan’s life,” reads the statement on 8 May from attorneys Donte Mills and Lennon Edwards.
In a statement shared with The Independent on 5 May, attorneys for Mr Penny said Neely “had a documented history of violent and erratic behavior, the apparent result of ongoing and untreated mental illness” and “began aggressively threatening” Mr Penny and others on the train.
Mr Penny’s attorneys said Mr Penny and other passengers “acted to protect themselves, until help arrived” and “never intended to harm Mr Neely and could not have foreseen his untimely death” on 1 May.
A potential criminal charge against Daniel Penny could include second-degree manslaughter or criminally negligent homicide, according to legal experts.
Under New York’s “justification” law, a person can use physical force when their safety is at risk, including during incidents of self defense or the defense of a third party.
Prosecutors or a grand jury likely will determine, after reviewing evidence from witness testimony and surveillance cameras, whether there was any such justification.
Mr Penny is being represented by the firm Raiser and Kenniff; Thomas Kenniff unsuccessfully ran for Manhattan district attorney as a Republican in 2021, ultimately losing to Alvin Bragg, who received more than 82 per cent of the vote.
Law enforcement agencies largely ban chokeholds
Lethal chokeholds like the the one that led to Jordan Neely’s death are increasingly banned in police departments across the country.
More than half the nation’s law enforcement ment agencies explicitly ban the use of neck restraints, also known as “carotid restraints” and more commonly referred to as chokeholds or strangleholds.
The US Department of Justice instituted a federal-wide policy that explicitly forbids them in 2021.
The subway passenger who tackled and choked Neely last Monday appeared to use a similar lethal restraint. The New York City medical examiner determined that the compression against his neck caused Neely’s death, which was ruled a homicide.
Those restraints can compress the trachea, which blocks air to the lungs, and the carotid arteries on the side of the neck, major vessels that provide blood to the brain.
Cutting off that blood flow can make someone lose consciousness within seconds and kill them within minutes. Losing consciousness also can be an indication of brain injury.
‘New York was not a ‘safe city’ for Jordan Neely
Noah Berlatsky writes:
Everything we know about the ex-Marine filmed choking Jordan Neely in fatal subway incident
In a statement shared with The Independent at 7.30pm on 5 May, attorneys for Daniel Penny said that when Jordan Neely “began aggressively threatening Daniel Penny and the other passengers, Daniel, with the help of others, acted to protect themselves, until help arrived.”
“Daniel never intended to harm Mr Neely and could not have foreseen his untimely death,” the statement added. “For too long, those suffering from mental illness have been treated with indifference. We hope that out of this awful tragedy will come a new commitment by our elected officials to address the mental health crisis on our streets and subways.”
Here is what we know about the 24-year-old former US Marine, who has not been charged with any crime connected to the incident:
Jordan Neely struggled after his mother’s murder, family attorney says
Jordan Neely suffered from “demons” after his mother was murdered in 2007, according to a lawyer for the family.
Neely was 14 years old when his mother Christine Neely was strangled, stuffed in a suitcase and left on the Henry Hudson Parkway in New York by her former partner.
Family members say he fell into a deep depression and never fully recovered from the tragedy, and was homeless at the time of his death.
Protesters return to subway platform where Neely died, one week later
One week after Jordan Neely’s death, protesters have returned tothe Broadway-Lafayette subway station where the train carrying Neely had arrived.
A large police presence has arrived at the station, where demonstrators have also set up a candles and gave remarks.
At least 13 people were arrested during a demonstration demanding justice for Neely’s death on Saturday.
Will a grand jury be involved?
Prosecutors could bring manslaughter charges against a subway passenger who choked a homeless man to death, according to legal experts, as New Yorkers plead for justice in the wake of the killing of Jordan Neely on a Manhattan F train.
A grand jury could determine whether criminal charges are brought against the man who was filmed with his arm wrapped around Neely’s neck, according to officials speaking with several New York outlets.
A law enforcement official close to the investigation told ABC News that the case is likely to go to a grand jury, which would convene to determine whether criminal charges are warranted.
MTA chief urges passengers to ‘deescalate'
Janno Lieber, head of the MTA, said on Friday that he is waiting a decision from prosecutors in the death of Jordan Neely, but urged passengrs to “find a way to deescalate” if “challenges” emerge on the subways.
“We’re gonna renew our efforts to make sure that people understand that when you’re in the subway together, they’re going to be challenges, when you’re in the public space together there are going to be challenges, but we have to find a way to deescalate,” he said.
He called the video showing Neely’s final moments while he is placed in a chokehold “really troubling and upsetting.”
Emergency calls from MTA outline response to chokehold incident
An F train operator called the MTA’s Rail Control Center at 2.25pm on 1 May to report an unruly passenger was being subdued by other passengers, according to an outline of the response to Jordan Neely’s death from the city’s public transit agency.
Two minutes later, the centre notified police and other MTA personnel.
At 2.36pm, the train operator reports that NYPD arrived on the scene, waiting for EMS.
NYPD declared the train a crime scene at 2.47pm. Neely was pronounced dead at Lenox Health Greenwich Village.