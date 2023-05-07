✕ Close Sean Hannity audience member ‘cheers’ NYC subway rider who killed homeless passenger

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A former US Marine who placed Jordan Neely in a fatal chokehold on a New York City subway train has been identified as Daniel Penny in multiple reports.

The 24-year-old man has reportedly hired attorney Thomas Kenniff, who unsuccessfully ran as a Republican against Alvin Bragg for the office of Manhattan district attorney in 2021. Mr Bragg received more than 80 per cent of the vote.

Manhattan prosecutors are investigating Neely’s death after the city’s medical examiner determined the 30-year-old man, a Michael Jackson impersonator who was experiencing homelessness, died from the compression against his neck. His death was ruled a homicide. No arrests have been made.

Harrowing footage filmed by journalist Juan Alberto Vazquez captured the fatal encounter that unfolded on an F train in Manhattan on Monday afternoon.

The incident has sparked protests across the city demanding justice for Neely’s killing, while federal, state and local officials have condemned volatile political rhetoric surrounding homelessness and the lack of urgency from Mayor Eric Adams.