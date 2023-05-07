Jordan Neely – latest: Daniel Penny identified as ex-Marine who fatally choked homeless passenger
Manhattan prosecutors conducting ‘rigorous ongoing investigation’ into 30-year-old’s death on NYC subway
A former US Marine who placed Jordan Neely in a fatal chokehold on a New York City subway train has been identified as Daniel Penny in multiple reports.
The 24-year-old man has reportedly hired attorney Thomas Kenniff, who unsuccessfully ran as a Republican against Alvin Bragg for the office of Manhattan district attorney in 2021. Mr Bragg received more than 80 per cent of the vote.
Manhattan prosecutors are investigating Neely’s death after the city’s medical examiner determined the 30-year-old man, a Michael Jackson impersonator who was experiencing homelessness, died from the compression against his neck. His death was ruled a homicide. No arrests have been made.
Harrowing footage filmed by journalist Juan Alberto Vazquez captured the fatal encounter that unfolded on an F train in Manhattan on Monday afternoon.
The incident has sparked protests across the city demanding justice for Neely’s killing, while federal, state and local officials have condemned volatile political rhetoric surrounding homelessness and the lack of urgency from Mayor Eric Adams.
Fox News’s Greg Gutfeld has blamed the death of a homeless Black man put into a chokehold by an ex-marine in a New York City subway train, on the murder of George Floyd.
The death of Jordan Neely, who had complained of hunger and thirst, shocked and horrified scores of Americans who blamed the incident on the dehumanisation of not just Black communities but homeless members of society as well.
Abe Asher has the story.
A Fox News audience member cheered as Sean Hannity referred to a US marine who placed a homeless passenger in a chokehold on the New York City subway.
Jordan Neely was pinned to the ground on Monday, 1 May, after apparently suffering a mental health episode and later died.
As the host played footage of the incident, he said: “After making violent threats... a mentally ill homeless guy with a long history of violent crime was, well, subdued by a bystander, a 24-year-old Marine vet.”
A Fox News audience member cheered as Sean Hannity referred to a US marine who placed a homeless passenger in a chokehold on the New York City subway. Jordan Neely was pinned to the ground on Monday, 1 May, after apparently suffering a mental health episode and later died. As the host played footage of the incident, he said: "After making violent threats... a mentally ill homeless guy with a long history of violent crime was, well, subdued by a bystander, a 24-year-old Marine vet." It is not clear if the audience member knew Mr Neely died.
Prosecutors could bring manslaughter charges against a subway passenger who choked a homeless man to death, according to legal experts, as New Yorkers plead for justice in the wake of the killing ofJordan Neely on a Manhattan F train.
A grand jury could determine whether criminal charges are brought against the man who was filmed with his arm wrapped around Neely’s neck, according to officials speaking with several New York outlets.
A law enforcement official close to the investigation told ABC News that the case is likely to go to a grand jury, which would convene to determine whether criminal charges are warranted.
Detectives have reportedly interviewed several witnesses and are looking to talk to “four or five more” who were close to the scene, according to the network.
Daniel Penny, who was filmed with his arm around Neely’s neck, has retained legal representation from attorneys with the firm Raiser and Kenniff. Mr Penny has not been charged with any crime.
Alex Woodward has more details.
Jordan Neely’s mother testified at trial after his mother was murdered in 2007
Relatives of Jordan Neely have spoken out following the killing of the 30-year-old homeless man in an incident on the New York subway.
His father, Andrew Zachary, told The New York Daily News that Neely’s mother had been murdered by her boyfriend when he was 18 years old, back in 2007.
Christie Neely’s boyfriend was reportedly convicted in 2012 of strangling her and was sentenced to three decades behind bars.
Read my colleague Gustaf Kilander‘s full story here.
New York was not a ‘safe city’ for Jordan Neely
Noah Berlatsky writes for The Independent:
“On Monday, a Black houseless man with a history of mental illness, Jordan Neely, was shouting at passengers on the New York subway. Witnesses said he did not physically assault or harm anyone. But a so-far unnamed white 24-year-old ex-Marine decided Neely needed to be subdued. He put him in a neckhold and, as bystanders watched, he choked Neely to death.
New York was not safe for Jordan Neely. Democratic State Senator Julia Salazar compared his horrific killing to a lynching – the public extermination of a Black, marginalized person in the name of restoring public order.
Though Neely was not killed by the police, his death painfully shows how mainstream rhetoric of policing, order, and safety all frame marginalized people as innately unsafe. From this viewpoint, “safety” means hiding, quelling, or even outright eliminating certain marginalized populations – Black people, homeless people, mentally ill people, poor people.
Conservatives and centrists often attack progressives for not being sufficiently concerned with public safety. “Defund the police” is caricatured as a reckless abandonment of public order. It’s attacked as an unserious, utopian endeavor by people who don’t care about the safety of (supposedly) normal people.”
Washington Post columnist Theresa Vargas writes that the killing of Jordan Neely has “ignited justifiable anger, grief and outrage”.
“As of Friday much still remained uncertain, including whether the men who restrained him would face charges, but this much was clear: Neely should be alive. He needed help in that moment, and long before that moment, and he didn’t get it,” Ms Vargas wrote.
“We are bystanders every day, watching people who are unhoused succumb to a slow chokehold. Jordan Neely was a unique individual with unique skills and unique struggles. But in D.C. and other major cities across the country, there are many people like him, and we know they are dying in preventable and premature ways.”
Jordan Neely’s father on his Michael Jackson impression
Jordan Neely’s father Andrew Zachary told The New York Daily News that he hadn’t seen his son in four years.
But one thing stood out in his memory: Neely’s “great” impression of Michael Jackson.
“I sat him in front of the TV and showed him the Jackson 5,” Mr Zachary said. “He took on the Michael Jackson thing and he really formed it very well....
“Jordan was a good man. He was a good person. He grew up good. He always had a [temper], but he never used to hurt anyone. He wasn’t bad. He was beautiful.”
Speaking about his son performing as Michael Jackson, he said, “He looked just like him. He used to perform on the block. One day, people were loving him”.
Mr Zachary said his son was deeply affected by the murder of mother in 2007.
“He didn’t care anymore after that,” he told the Daily News. “Once his mother died ... They were very close. He loved her so much that he just lost it. After we buried her, he just wasn’t the same anymore.”
Everything we know about the man filmed choking Jordan Neely in fatal subway incident
Here’s a recap of what we know so far about Daniel Penny, who has been identified as the man captured in a widely shared video with his arm wrapped around Jordan Neely’s neck for several minutes.
Jordan Neely wanted help. A brutal narrative about homelessness blamed him for his own death
On a Monday afternoon F train in Manhattan, a passenger wrestled another man to the ground and wrapped his arm around his neck for several minutes. He died moments later.
Jordan Neely’s death was recorded by another passenger and preserved in a widely shared video. The 24-year-old former US Marine who placed Neely in a chokehold was identified by his attorneys on 5 May as Daniel Penny. He was released from police custody after the incident without any charge.
His cause of death was a homicide. The 30-year-old Black man – known for his precise Michael Jackson impersonations on subway platforms while experiencing homelessness in New York City – died from the compression against his neck, according to the city’s medical examiner.
New Yorkers are no strangers to unstable or disruptive people who ride the city’s 6,500 subway cars; subway riders typically keep to themselves and ignore them.
But Neely’s death has revived volatile media narratives about New York’s homeless population, spinning an act of vigilantism to blame the person killed by it. The mayor and governor have not explicitly condemned the act of lethal violence, raising questions among New York leaders whether the city considers the life of a homeless Black man less valuable than a white stranger prepared to use deadly force.
Alex Woodward reports on how damaging rhetoric and policy failures have exposed thousands of homeless Americans to vigilante violence.
Kayleigh McEnany mocks protesters marching against killing of Jordan Neely
Fox News anchor and former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany appeared to use racist tropes to mock demonstrators who took to the street in New York City in recent days to protest the killing of Jordan Neely, a Black homeless man who was choked to death by a white former Marine.
On Friday, after showing a clip of activists chanting, “What do we want? Justice. When do we want it? Now” and other slogans to the beat of a drum, Ms McEnany cracked a smile and said, “Well, at least they have rhythm,” eliciting laughs from her cohosts.
The Fox anchor also condemned people who have “already made up their minds” about the killing, in which 24-year-old Daniel J Penny was filmed choking Neely for an estimated 15 minutes.
Kat Abughazaleh, an analyst at watchdog group Media Matters for America, said Ms McEnany’s rhetoric “mocks Black people protesting the killing of Jordan Neely.”
Ms McEnany didn’t know what race the protesters were and didn’t actually see the video being played on air when she made her comment, the anchor said in a statement to The Independent through a network spokesperson.
Josh Marcus has the story.
