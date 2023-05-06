Jordan Neely – latest: Daniel Penny identified as ex-Marine who fatally choked homeless passenger
Manhattan prosecutors conducting ‘rigorous ongoing investigation’ into 30-year-old’s death on NYC subway
Outrage over death of homeless man on New York subway
A former US Marine who placed Jordan Neely in a fatal chokehold on a New York City subway train has been identified as Daniel Penny in multiple reports.
The 24-year-old man has reportedly hired attorney Thomas Kenniff, who unsuccessfully ran as a Republican against Alvin Bragg for the office of Manhattan district attorney in 2021. Mr Bragg received more than 80 per cent of the vote.
Manhattan prosecutors are investigating Neely’s death after the city’s medical examiner determined the 30-year-old man, a Michael Jackson impersonator who was experiencing homelessness, died from the compression against his neck. His death was ruled a homicide. No arrests have been made.
Harrowing footage filmed by journalist Juan Alberto Vazquez captured the fatal encounter that unfolded on an F train in Manhattan on Monday afternoon.
The incident has sparked protests across the city demanding justice for Neely’s killing, while federal, state and local officials have condemned volatile political rhetoric surrounding homelessness and the lack of urgency from Mayor Eric Adams.
Neely had PTSD and schizophrenia, says aunt
Jordan Neely's aunt Carolyn Neely has said that her nephew had schizophrenia, as well as PTSD from the murder of his mother in 2007.
“My sister Christie was murdered in 2007 and after that, he has never been the same," Ms Neely told The New York Post.
“It had a big impact on him. He developed depression and it grew and became more serious. He was schizophrenic, PTSD. Doctors knew his condition and he needed to be treated for that.
“The whole system just failed him. He fell through the cracks of the system.”
Jordan Neely's father on his Michael Jackson impression
Neely's father Andrew Zachary told The New York Daily News that he hadn't seen his son in four years.
But one thing stood out in his memory: Neely's "great" impression of Michael Jackson.
“I sat him in front of the TV and showed him the Jackson 5,” Mr Zachary said. “He took on the Michael Jackson thing and he really formed it very well....
“Jordan was a good man. He was a good person. He grew up good. He always had a [temper], but he never used to hurt anyone. He wasn’t bad. He was beautiful.”
Speaking about his son performing as Michael Jackson, he said, “He looked just like him. He used to perform on the block. One day, people were loving him”.
Mr Zachary said his son was deeply affected by the murder of mother in 2007.
“He didn’t care anymore after that,” he told the Daily News. “Once his mother died ... They were very close. He loved her so much that he just lost it. After we buried her, he just wasn’t the same anymore.”
Fox News anchor blames subway death on George Floyd
Fox News’s Greg Gutfeld has blamed the death of Jordan Neely on the murder of George Floyd.
Neely's death on a New York subway carshocked and horrified scores of Americans who blamed the incident on the dehumanisation of not just Black communities but homeless members of society as well.
The death has also evoked comparisons with the murder of Floyd. Gutfeld, however, had a different take on Neely’s ghastly death.
“If anybody says this is like George Floyd, no, it’s because of George Floyd,” he said on The Five on Thursday.
“Because since George Floyd, we’ve had the resulting chaos, the defunding, the emasculation of the police – egged on by The Squad, by the media, by different media outlets, except CNN. That created the pathway and a void where you saw fewer police.”
Neely's mother had been murdered in 2007
Relatives of Jordan Neely have spoken out following the killing of the 30-year-old homeless man in an incident on the New York subway.
His father, Andrew Zachary, told The New York Daily News that Neely's mother had been murdered by her boyfriend when he was 18 years old, back in 2007.
Christie Neely's boyfriend was reportedly convicted in 2012 of strangling her and was sentenced to three decades behind bars.
Read my colleague Gustaf Kilander's full story here.
Full story: Daniel Penny speaks
Here's my colleague Alex Woodward's full story on the statement released by Daniel Penny.
Just in: Attorneys for Daniel Penny release statement
Attorneys for Daniel Penny, the 24-year-old former Marine who was captured on bystander video choking Jordan Neely, have released a statement that both confirms his identity and claims that Mr Penny and others “acted to protect themselves.”
Mr Penny is represented by attorneys from Raiser and Kenniff.
“Earlier this week Daniel Penny was involved in a tragic incident on the NYC Subway, which ended in the death of Jordan Neely. We would first like to express, on behalf of Daniel Penny, our condolences to those close to Mr. Neely,” the statement says.
“Mr Neely had a documented history of violent and erratic behavior, the apparent result of ongoing and untreated mental illness. When Mr Neely began aggressively threatening Daniel Penny and the other passengers, Daniel, with the help of others, acted to protect themselves, until help arrived. Daniel never intended to harm Mr Neely and could not have foreseen his untimely death.
”For too long, those suffering from mental illness have been treated with indifference. We hope that out of this awful tragedy will come a new commitment by our elected officials to address the mental health crisis on our streets and subways.
Will a grand jury determine if charges should be brought?
A grand jury could determine whether criminal charges are brought against the man who fatally choked Jordan Neely on a Manhattan F train on Monday, according to officials speaking with several New York outlets.
The office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg told The Independent that “senior, experienced prosecutors” are investigating Jordan Neely’s death.
“This is a solemn and serious matter that ended in the tragic loss of Jordan Neely’s life,” press secretary Douglas Cohen said. “As part of our rigorous ongoing investigation, we will review the [medical examiner’s] report, assess all available video and photo footage, identify and interview as many witnesses as possible, and obtain additional medical records.”
A law enforcement official close to the investigation told ABC News that the case is likely to go to a grand jury next week in order for the panel to determine whether criminal charges are warranted.
Detectives have reportedly interviewed several witnesses and are looking to talk to “four or five more” who were close to the scene, according to ABC News.
Daniel Penny, the man believed to be in a video showing his arm wrapped around Neely’s neck for several minutes before his death, already has provided a version of events to investigators, ABC reported.
NYPD seeks public’s help for subway killing
NYPD is seeking additional “information, photographs, or video” related to the death of Jordan Neely.
No charges have yet been filed, and a person believed to be Daniel Penny filmed placing Neely in a chokehold was released after the incident.
Everything we know about the man filmed choking Jordan Neely in fatal subway incident
What we know so far about Daniel Penny, who has been identified as the man captured in a widely shared video with his arm wrapped around Jordan Neely’s neck for several minutes.
Who is Daniel Penny?
On Friday afternoon, news outlets confirmed the identity of the man whose fatal chokehold killed Jordan Neely, after online sleuths discovered his name on Thursday night. Several news outlets, including The New York Post and The New York Daily News, had tried reaching him for comment earlier this week, but they curiously withheld his name from the public.
According to a LinkedIn profile, Penny joined the US Marine Corp in 2017 after graduating from West Islip High School, roughly 36 miles outside of Manhattan.
Public records confirm an address at Marine Corps Base Camp LeJeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina.
He left the Marines in 2021. He wrote in a service industry job site that his military experience helped him discover that he is “passionate” about “helping, communicating, and connecting to different people from all over the world.”