Black Lives Matter and Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have joined the chorus of voices calling for the former Marine seen putting Jordan Neely in a chokehold before his death to be held accountable.

The death of Neely on the New York Subway has been ruled a homicide after the 30-year-old homeless man was filmed being placed in a chokehold after acting in an erratic manner, seemingly frustrated about his personal situation.

Critics said those blaming Neely for his death are “dehumanising” a Black homeless man who struggled with mental health.

New York Mayor Eric Adams came under fire for his lack of rebuke following Neely’s death, including from Ms Ocasio-Cortez, who called out Mr Adams for “not being able to condemn a public murder”.

The video of the incident, filmed by journalist Juan Alberto Vazquez, shows Neely shouting and throwing his jacket on the ground.

The passenger, whose name has not been released by police, pinned Neely to the ground in a chokehold for approximately 15 minutes, leaving him unconscious, according to the New York Post.