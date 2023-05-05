Jordan Neely news – latest: AOC, BLM call for ex-Marine to be ‘held accountable’ for subway chokehold death
Manhattan prosecutors conducting ‘rigorous ongoing investigation’ into 30-year-old’s death
Outrage over death of man killed in chokehold on New York subway
Black Lives Matter and Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have joined the chorus of voices calling for the former Marine seen putting Jordan Neely in a chokehold before his death to be held accountable.
The death of Neely on the New York Subway has been ruled a homicide after the 30-year-old homeless man was filmed being placed in a chokehold after acting in an erratic manner, seemingly frustrated about his personal situation.
Critics said those blaming Neely for his death are “dehumanising” a Black homeless man who struggled with mental health.
New York Mayor Eric Adams came under fire for his lack of rebuke following Neely’s death, including from Ms Ocasio-Cortez, who called out Mr Adams for “not being able to condemn a public murder”.
The video of the incident, filmed by journalist Juan Alberto Vazquez, shows Neely shouting and throwing his jacket on the ground.
The passenger, whose name has not been released by police, pinned Neely to the ground in a chokehold for approximately 15 minutes, leaving him unconscious, according to the New York Post.
Protesters gather for second day of demonstrations in New York City
Dozens of people gathered last night in Brooklyn’s Barclay Center for a second day of demonstrations against the death of Jordan Neely.
Kyle Ishmael, a 38-year-old Harlem resident, said the video showing Neely in a chokehold left him “disgusted.”
“I couldn’t believe this was happening on my subway in my city that I grew up in,” he was quoted as saying to the Associated Press.
Tari Tudesco, a backup dancer in the Michael Jackson tribute act “Michael’s Mirror,” said many in the community had grown worried about Neely’s absence in recent years, and had begun searching for him, unsuccessfully.
“We were in shock to find now that he was living homeless,” she said.
“We feel terrible.”
DA urges anyone with information to come forward
A spokesperson at the Manhattan DA’s office said in a statement:
“This is a solemn and serious matter that ended in the tragic loss of Jordan Neely’s life.
“As part of our rigorous ongoing investigation, we will review the Medical Examiner’s report, assess all available video and photo footage, identify and interview as many witnesses as possible, and obtain additional medical records.
“This investigation is being handled by senior, experienced prosecutors and we will provide an update when there is additional public information to share.
“The Manhattan D.A.’s Office encourages anyone who witnessed or has information about this incident to call 212-335-9040.”
ICYMI: Black Lives Matter and NAACP join Democrats in calling for accountability
Black Lives Matter and the NAACP joined the growing number of Democrats calling for accountability in the chokehold killing of 30-year-old homeless man Jordan Neely.
Gustaf Kilander has more:
‘A new low’: AOC blasts New York Mayor’s statement after Neely’s death
“This honestly feels like a new low,” Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said on Twitter on Wednesday in response to a Mr Adams’ statement.
“Not being able to clearly condemn a public murder because the victim was of a social status some would deem ‘too low’ to care about,” Ms Ocasio-Cortez added. “The last sentence is especially rich from an admin trying to cut the very services that could have helped him.”
New York City Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez pushed back on a statement issued by New York City Mayor Eric Adams on the murder of a man riding the subway saying Mr Adams reached “a new low.”
Mr Adams issued a statement on Wednesday, as reported by Gotham Gazette journalist Ben Max, in which he addressed the murder of an unhoused man on a New York City subway.
“Any loss of life is tragic,” Mr Adams’ statement began. “There’s a lot we don’t know about what happened here, so I’m going to refrain from commenting further.”
“However, we do know there were serious mental health issues in play here which is why our administration has made record investment in providing care to those who ended it and getting people off the streets and subways, and out of dangerous situations,” the statement continued.
The unhoused man, identified as 30-year-old Jordan Neely, was killed after being placed in a chokehold by a subway passenger- something Mr Adams did not address in his statement.
Read more:
An unhoused man died after being placed in a chokehold on a New York City subway
On Wednesday, the medical examiner officially ruled Neely’s death a homicide and determined that it was caused by the chokehold.
But, despite the ruling, the 24-year-old veteran has not been arrested over his death – sparking outrage among New Yorkers.
A large group of protesters gathered inside the East Houston and Lafayette subway station on Wednesday demanding charges be brought against Neely’s accused killer.
They chanted “Jordan Neely, say his name!” and “F*** Eric Adams” as they were met by a heavy NYPD presence.
Protesters gathered on a New York City subway platform on Wednesday demanding justice for a homeless man after his death was ruled a homicide.
Jordan Neely, 30, died when a Marine veteran, 24, placed him in a chokehold on board an F Train in Manhattan on Monday afternoon.
Disturbing cellphone footage, circulating online, shows the veteran – who has not been publicly named – wrestling Neely to the floor before pinning him in a chokehold.
Neely, who used to be a Michael Jackson impersonator at Times Square, was held in the chokehold for almost three minutes while two other passengers were also seen helping to restrain him.
The 30-year-old lost consciousness and was rushed to hospital. He never regained consciousness and was pronounced dead that day.
Read more:
Jordan Neely, who used to be a Michael Jackson impersonator, was held in the chokehold for almost three minutes
‘He was really such a sweet kid, he just had a bad time'
Tattoo artist Melyssa Votta told Gothamist that she met Neely in high school.
“He was really such a sweet kid, he just had a bad time,” she said, adding that they would spend time together at Union Square Park and at a McDonald’s in the area.
“We would always hang out there. He was a regular kid,” she told the outlet.
“He had this dream of being the dancer that he was,” she said. “He made it happen.”
‘Jordan could have been housed but nobody cares'
Larry Malcolm Smith Jr told Gothamist that he met Neely while in foster care about ten years ago and saw him as an older brother.
He said Neely shared the money he made dancing to allow other children could get food or a haircut.
“This was a good guy,” Mr Smith told the outlet. “He would be in the New York City train station using his God-gifted ability and talent.”
“I just want people to know the positives,” he added.
“Jordan could have been housed but nobody cares,” he said, adding that Neely was failed by the systems meant to help young New Yorkers.
The killing of Jordan Neely exposes the ugly truth about how America sees homeless people
On a Monday afternoon F train in Manhattan, a passenger wrestled another man to the ground and wrapped his arm around his neck for several minutes. He died moments later.
Jordan Neely’s death was recorded by another passenger and preserved in a widely shared video. The 24-year-old white man who placed Neely in a chokehold has not been identified. He was released from police custody without any charges.
His cause of death was a homicide. The 30-year-old Black man – known for his precise Michael Jackson impersonations on subway platforms while experiencing homelessness in New York City – died from the compression against his neck, according to the city’s medical examiner.
New Yorkers are no strangers to unstable or disruptive people who ride the city’s 6,500 subway cars; subway riders typically keep to themselves and ignore them.
But Neely’s death has revived volatile media narratives about New York’s homeless population, spinning an act of vigilantism to blame the person killed by it. The mayor and governor have not explicitly condemned the act of lethal violence, raising questions among New York leaders whether the city considers the life of a homeless Black man less valuable than a white stranger prepared to use deadly force.
Alex Woodward reports.
Damaging rhetoric and policy failures have exposed thousands of homeless Americans to the vigilante violence that killed a 30-year-old man on the subway, advocates and officials tells Alex Woodward