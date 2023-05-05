✕ Close Outrage over death of homeless man on New York subway

The US Marine who placed Jordan Neely in a chokehold on a New York City subway train on Monday afternoon before his death is said to have lawyered up amid a growing swell of outrage in the city.

The New York Post reported that the 24-year-old Queens man has hired attorney Thomas Kenniff – a man who ran unsuccessfully against Alvin Bragg for the position of Manhattan district attorney.

On Thursday, Mr Bragg’s office met with NYPD detectives to weigh up possible criminal charges against the Marine, who has not been publicly named by officials.

Neely’s death has been ruled a homicide by neck compression but no arrests have been made.

Harrowing footage, filmed by journalist Juan Alberto Vazquez, captured the fatal encounter that unfolded on an F train in Manhattan on Monday.

Neely was rushed to hospital in its aftermath but was pronounced dead.

The affair has sparked protests on the subway and seen the likes of Black Lives Matter and Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez demand justice for the man who was once a popular Michael Jackson impersonator on the city streets.