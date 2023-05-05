Jordan Neely – latest: Marine lawyers up over New York subway chokehold death of homeless man
Manhattan prosecutors conducting ‘rigorous ongoing investigation’ into 30-year-old’s death on NYC subway
Outrage over death of homeless man on New York subway
The US Marine who placed Jordan Neely in a chokehold on a New York City subway train on Monday afternoon before his death is said to have lawyered up amid a growing swell of outrage in the city.
The New York Post reported that the 24-year-old Queens man has hired attorney Thomas Kenniff – a man who ran unsuccessfully against Alvin Bragg for the position of Manhattan district attorney.
On Thursday, Mr Bragg’s office met with NYPD detectives to weigh up possible criminal charges against the Marine, who has not been publicly named by officials.
Neely’s death has been ruled a homicide by neck compression but no arrests have been made.
Harrowing footage, filmed by journalist Juan Alberto Vazquez, captured the fatal encounter that unfolded on an F train in Manhattan on Monday.
Neely was rushed to hospital in its aftermath but was pronounced dead.
The affair has sparked protests on the subway and seen the likes of Black Lives Matter and Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez demand justice for the man who was once a popular Michael Jackson impersonator on the city streets.
‘New York was not a safe city for Jordan Neely’
For Indy Voices, Noah Berlatsky has this take on the tragedy.
New York was not safe for Jordan Neely | Voices
Democratic State Senator Julia Salazar compared his horrific murder to a lynching
Sean Hannity audience member 'cheers' NYC subway rider who killed homeless passenger
Here’s a little more reaction from the Fox studio.
Protesters express anger over Jordan Neely’s death for second night
Dozens of people gathered on Thursday night in Brooklyn’s Barclay Center for a second day of demonstrations.
On Wednesday, a few dozen protesters had gathered at the station where Neely died to call for an arrest.
Kyle Ishmael, a 38-year-old Harlem resident, said the video left him “disgusted”.
“I couldn’t believe this was happening on my subway in my city that I grew up in”, he said.
Here’s Rachel Sharp’s report.
Protesters gather on NYC subway as Jordan Neely’s chokehold death is ruled a homicide
Jordan Neely, who used to be a Michael Jackson impersonator, was held in the chokehold for almost three minutes
Big Apple reels from subway death
New York has become one of the nation’s safest large cities, but the emotional responses recalled the metropolis of decades ago, when residents felt besieged by crime and fatal vigilantism made national headlines.
According to the AP, many New Yorkers see Jordan Neely’s death as the latest in a long history of attacks on Black city residents.
“We’re like animals in white people’s backyards. They want to get rid of us,” said Diango Cici, a 53-year-old Manhattan resident.
In the absence of video showing precisely what happened prior to the chokehold, many New Yorkers told the press agency they were reserving judgement until more information comes to life.
Among them was Mayor Eric Adams, who said on Thursday that there were “many layers” to the incident. He rejected criticism that he has not expressed enough outrage over Neely’s death, unlike other officials who have called for a quick arrest.
“All the other electeds, they have a role to play and I have a role to play. The police is doing their investigation and the district attorney is doing his investigation, and I respect the process,” Mayor Adams said.
State governor Kathy Hochul called the video-recorded encounter “wrong” and “horrific to view”, adding that Neely’s “family deserves justice”. But the governor said she was watching how the matter unfolds.
“No one has the right to take the life of another person. And in this circumstance, I have said all along and have stood firm in our commitment to helping people with mental health challenges,” Governor Hochul told reporters after a meeting with union workers in Manhattan.
She said sometimes people are loud and emotional in public, but it was “very clear” that Neely was not going to harm others and the video showed a “very extreme response”.
Street performers who knew Neely described him as a kind and gifted impressionist who sank into a depression as a result of his mother’s 2007 murder.
Tari Tudesco, a backup dancer in the Michael Jackson tribute act “Michael’s Mirror”, said many in the community had grown worried about Neely’s absence in recent years, and had begun searching for him, unsuccessfully.
“We were in shock to find now that he was living homeless,” she said. “We feel terrible.”
AP
Fox commentator blames ‘emasculation of the police’ for Neely death
Greg Gutfield here labels the dead man “a violent felon” and uses the tragedy to attack progressive Democrats for supporting the alleged weakening of police powers in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in 2020.
Brian Kilmeade, on the same network, was likewise quick to cite Neely’s prior arrest record and blame the lack of guards on the subway for creating the situation.
Their attitudes are typical of much of the right-wing commentary online, which is, on the whole, more inclined to side with the restrainer or attempt to smear the victim rather than lament the failings of New York’s mental health infrastructure, which ultimately meant Jordan Neely did not receive the help he needed and led to this sorry end.
Jordan Neely had been an expert Michael Jackson impersonator
The victim at the heart of this desperate tragedy grew up to be known as an expert Michael Jackson impersonator, performing on the subway and in Times Square, his skills evident in a number of videos widely shared on social media in the wake of his death.
A neighbour of the deceased’s father told The New York Daily News this week that the teenage Neely used dancing as an outlet to help him deal with his struggles with mental health, much of which appears to have brought on by the horrific murder of his mother Christie in 2007 at the hands of her boyfriend, at whose trial Jordan bravely testified.
‘Vigilante’ accused of causing Jordan Neely’s death hires attorney
The US Marine who placed Jordan Neely in a chokehold on a New York City subway train on Monday afternoon before his death is said to have lawyered up amid a growing swell of outrage in the city.
The New York Post reports that the 24-year-old Queens man has hired attorney Thomas Kenniff – a man who ran unsuccessfully against Alvin Bragg for the position of Manhattan district attorney.
On Thursday, Mr Bragg’s office met with NYPD detectives to weigh up possible criminal charges against the Marine, who has not been publicly named by officials.
Neely’s death has been ruled a homicide by neck compression but no arrests have been made.
Kenniff, a Republican, is an Iraq War veteran and major in the Army National Guard as well as a a former Westchester prosecutor and founding partner at Raiser & Kenniff, according to The Post, which adds that he did not wish to comment on his new client when approached on Thursday.
A spokesperson for DA Bragg said on Wednesday evening: “As part of our rigorous ongoing investigation, we will review the Medical Examiner’s report, assess all available video and photo footage, identify and interview as many witnesses as possible, and obtain additional medical records.”
NYC officials drift apart in reactions to Neely’s death
New York officials began drifting apart as they reacted to the news of Neely’s death.
City Comptroller Brad Lander tweeted on Tuesday that “NYC is not Gotham. We must not become a city where a mentally ill human being can be choked to death by a vigilante without consequences. Or where the killer is justified & cheered”.
“Jordan Neely was murdered. But bc Jordan was houseless and crying for food in a time when the city is raising rents and stripping services to militarize itself while many in power demonize the poor, the murderer gets protected w/ passive headlines + no charges,” Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “It’s disgusting.”
Mayor Eric Adams appeared on CNN, criticising other elected officials for seeming to be getting ahead of Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg.
“I don’t think that’s very responsible at a time when we are still investigating the situation. Let’s let the DA conduct his investigation with law enforcement officials,” the mayor said. “To interfere with that is not the right thing to do.”
New York was not a ‘safe city’ for Jordan Neely
Democratic state senator Julia Salazar compared Neely’s horrific killing to a lynching – the public extermination of a Black, marginalized person in the name of restoring public order.
Though Neely was not killed by the police, his death painfully shows how mainstream rhetoric of policing, order, and safety all frame marginalized people as innately unsafe. From this viewpoint, “safety” means hiding, quelling, or even outright eliminating certain marginalized populations – Black people, homeless people, mentally ill people, poor people.
Noah Berlatsky writes:
New York was not safe for Jordan Neely | Voices
Democratic State Senator Julia Salazar compared his horrific murder to a lynching
From Michael Jackson impersonator to harrowing death: Who was the homeless man killed on the NYC subway?
Jordan Neely, a 30-year-old homeless man, was killed in a New York City subway train on Monday afternoon after he apparently suffered a mental health episode, leading a fellow passenger to wrestle him to the floor with the help of two others, holding him in a chokehold.
The shocking incident was captured on phone video at the scene, sparking debate among New Yorkers about the rights and wrongs of the vigilante’s actions and the extent to which Neely’s behaviour could have been interpreted as a threat to the safety of his fellow passengers.
Eyewitness Juan Alberto Vazquez, a freelance journalist, told The New York Post precisely what happened after Neely boarded the northbound F train at Second Avenue station.
“He starts to make a speech. He started screaming in an aggressive manner,” Mr Vazquez said.
“He said he had no food, he had no drink, that he was tired and doesn’t care if he goes to jail. He started screaming all these things, took off his jacket, a black jacket that he had, and threw it on the ground.”
Read more:
Who was the homeless Michael Jackson impersonator killed on the NYC subway?
Jordan Neely, 30, died after being held in chokehold by member of the public on a subway train on Monday afternoon, sparking angry protests and outrage