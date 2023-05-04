Jordan Neely news – latest: NYC subway protests after chokehold death of homeless man ruled homicide
Manhattan prosecutors conducting ‘rigorous ongoing investigation’ into 30-year-old’s death
Outrage over death of man killed in chokehold on New York subway
The death of Jordan Neely on the New York Subway has been ruled a homicide after the 30-year-old homeless man was filmed being placed in a chokehold after acting in an erratic manner, seemingly frustrated about his personal situation.
The homicide ruling doesn’t decide intent or culpability.
A video has shown a man reported to be a former Marine seemingly strangling an “aggressive” homeless man to death.
The video, filmed by journalist Juan Alberto Vazquez, shows Neely shouting and throwing his jacket on the ground.
The passenger, whose name has not been released by police, pinned Neely to the ground in a chokehold for approximately 15 minutes, leaving him unconscious, according to the New York Post.
Dave Giffen, the Executive Director with Coalition for the Homeless, said in a statement: “The fact that someone who took the life of a distressed, mentally-ill human being on a subway could be set free without facing any consequences is shocking.”
New York State Senator Julia Salazar called Neely’s death a “lynching”.
Protesters gather on NYC subway demanding charges as chokehold death of homeless man is ruled a homicide
Protesters gathered on a New York City subway platform on Wednesday demanding justice for a homeless man after his death was ruled a homicide.
Jordan Neely, 30, died when a Marine veteran, 24, placed him in a chokehold on board an F Train in Manhattan on Monday afternoon.
Disturbing cellphone footage, circulating online, shows the veteran – who has not been publicly named – wrestling Neely to the floor before pinning him in a chokehold.
Neely, who used to be a Michael Jackson impersonator at Times Square, was held in the chokehold for almost three minutes while two other passengers were also seen helping to restrain him.
The 30-year-old lost consciousness and was rushed to hospital. He never regained consciousness and was pronounced dead that day.
Jordan Neely, who used to be a Michael Jackson impersonator, was held in the chokehold for almost three minutes
Death or 30-year-old Jordan Neely ruled homicide
The death of Jordan Neely, 30, has been ruled a homicide.
The homeless man died on Monday because of “compression of neck (chokehold),” a New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner spokesperson said, according to CNN.
That ruling doesn’t decide intent or culpability.
Manhattan District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Doug Cohen said in a statement that “This is a solemn and serious matter that ended in the tragic loss of Jordan Neely’s life”.
“As part of our rigorous ongoing investigation, we will review the Medical Examiner’s report, assess all available video and photo footage, identify and interview as many witnesses as possible, and obtain additional medical records,” he added.