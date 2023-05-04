✕ Close Outrage over death of man killed in chokehold on New York subway

The death of Jordan Neely on the New York Subway has been ruled a homicide after the 30-year-old homeless man was filmed being placed in a chokehold after acting in an erratic manner, seemingly frustrated about his personal situation.

The homicide ruling doesn’t decide intent or culpability.

A video has shown a man reported to be a former Marine seemingly strangling an “aggressive” homeless man to death.

The video, filmed by journalist Juan Alberto Vazquez, shows Neely shouting and throwing his jacket on the ground.

The passenger, whose name has not been released by police, pinned Neely to the ground in a chokehold for approximately 15 minutes, leaving him unconscious, according to the New York Post.

Dave Giffen, the Executive Director with Coalition for the Homeless, said in a statement: “The fact that someone who took the life of a distressed, mentally-ill human being on a subway could be set free without facing any consequences is shocking.”

New York State Senator Julia Salazar called Neely’s death a “lynching”.