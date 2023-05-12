Jordan Neely news – latest: Daniel Penny surrenders to NYPD on manslaughter charge in fatal subway chokehold
The former US Marine who held Jordan Neely in a fatal chokehold on a Manhattan subway earlier this month has surrendered to New York authorities to face criminal charges over his death.
Daniel Penny, 24, turned himself into police on Friday morning to be arrested on a charge of second-degree manslaughter. New York City prosecutors confirmed the charges on Thursday. His arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court is expected later this afternoon.
Mr Penny was filmed wrapping his arm around Neely’s neck on the floor of a train car for several minutes on 1 May after witnesses said the 30-year-old homeless former street performer loudly complained about hunger and thirst. The city’s medical examiner ruled Neely’s death a homicide .
Attorneys for Mr Penny have insisted that he defended himself and “risked his own life and safety, for the good of his fellow passengers” by pinning Neely to the floor of the train.
The death of Neely, known to New Yorkers for his impersonations of Michael Jackson, has led to widespread criticism and protests demanding justice for his killing and support for mental health services for people experiencing homelessness.
Daniel Penny’s attorneys ‘confident’ he will be ‘absolved of any wrongdoing'
Attorneys for Daniel Penny said in a statement that they are “confident” he will be “fully absolved of any wrongdoing” when all the “facts and circumstances” come to light as they claimed that the former Marine “risked his own life” when he confronted Neely that day.
“When Mr Penny, a decorated Marine veteran, stepped in to protect himself and his fellow New Yorkers, his well-being was not assured. He risked his own life and safety, for the good of his fellow passengers,” said the statement from Raiser and Kenniff, shared with The Independent.
“The unfortunate result was the unintended and unforeseen death of Mr Neely. We are confident that once all the facts and circumstances surrounding this tragic incident are brought to bear, Mr Penny will be fully absolved of any wrongdoing.”
Daniel Penny has ‘head held up high’, says attorney
Speaking outside the NYPD precinct, Daniel Penny’s attorney Thomas Kenniff said that the former Marine has “his head held up high” after being charged with manslaughter over Jordan Neely’s death.
When asked how his client was feeling, Mr Kenniff responded: “He’s dealing with the situation as I said with the sort of integrity and honour that is characteristic of who he is and characteristic of his honourable sevrice in the US Marine Corps.
“And he has his head held up high.”
Daniel Penny’s attorneys speak outside NYPD precinct
Speaking outside the NYPD precinct, Daniel Penny’s attorney Thomas Kenniff said that his client surrendered to authorities “voluntarily” and with “dignity and integrity”.
“Shortly after 8am this morning Daniel Penny surrendered at the 5th Precinct at the request of the New York County DA’s office,” he said.
“He did so voluntarily and with the sort of dignity and integry that is characteristic of his history of service for this grateful nation.
“The case will now go to court. We expect an arraignment will occur this afternoon. The process will unfold from there.”
Daniel Penny arrived at NYPD’s 5th Precinct just after 8am ET
Daniel Penny, 24, turned himself in to New York police early on Friday morning to be arrested on a second-degree manslaughter charge.
He was seen arriving at the NYPD’s 5th Precinct in lower Manhattan just after 8am local time, where he did not respond to any questions from waiting journalists.
Following his arrest, he will be arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court later today. He faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.
PICTURED: Daniel Penny turns himself in to NYPD
Daniel Penny surrenders to New York authorities on manslaughter charge
The former Marine who held Jordan Neely in a fatal chokehold on a Manhattan subway earlier this month has surrendered to New York authorities to face criminal charges over his death.
Daniel Penny, 24, turned himself into police on Friday morning to be arrested on a second-degree manslaughter charge.
He will then be arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court.
