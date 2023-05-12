✕ Close Sean Hannity audience member ‘cheers’ NYC subway rider who killed homeless passenger

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The former US Marine who held Jordan Neely in a fatal chokehold on a Manhattan subway earlier this month has surrendered to New York authorities to face criminal charges over his death.

Daniel Penny, 24, turned himself into police on Friday morning to be arrested on a charge of second-degree manslaughter. New York City prosecutors confirmed the charges on Thursday. His arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court is expected later this afternoon.

Mr Penny was filmed wrapping his arm around Neely’s neck on the floor of a train car for several minutes on 1 May after witnesses said the 30-year-old homeless former street performer loudly complained about hunger and thirst. The city’s medical examiner ruled Neely’s death a homicide .

Attorneys for Mr Penny have insisted that he defended himself and “risked his own life and safety, for the good of his fellow passengers” by pinning Neely to the floor of the train.

The death of Neely, known to New Yorkers for his impersonations of Michael Jackson, has led to widespread criticism and protests demanding justice for his killing and support for mental health services for people experiencing homelessness.