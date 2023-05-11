Jordan Neely – latest: Daniel Penny will face criminal charges for fatal New York subway choking
30-year-old homeless New Yorker was fatally choked on a subway train last week
Daniel Penny, the man who held Jordan Neely in a fatal chokehold on a Manhattan subway earlier this month, will face criminal charges.
The 24-year-old former US Marine, who was filmed wrapping his arm around Neely’s neck on the floor of the traincar, will face second-degree manslaughter charges, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office told The Independent.
The death of Neely, a 30-year-old homeless New Yorker, has inspired widespread criticism and protest.
City, state and federal officials, advocacy groups and protesters demanded Penny’s arrest and called attention to urgently needed support for mental health services and people experiencing homelessness.New York City Mayor Eric Adams addressed the death of Jordan Neely at a closed-press event on Wednesday, more than one week after the killing.
“Jordan Neely did not deserve to die,” the mayor said in remarks outlining his administration’s efforts to support people experiencing mental health crises.
Manhattan DA announces charges against Daniel Penny
Daniel Penny, the former Marine filmed choking Jordan Neely on a New York subway car earlier this month, will be charged with second-degree manslaughter, a spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney’s office told The Independent.
“We can confirm that Daniel Penny will be arrested on a charge of Manslaughter in the Second Degree,” the DA’s office said in a statement. “We cannot provide any additional information until he has been arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court, which we expect to take place tomorrow.”
Daniel Penny expected to be charged in Jordan Neely subway chokehold death
The man who was filmed with his arm wrapped around the neck of Jordan Neely on a Manhattan subway traincar is reportedly expected to face criminal charges for his death and surrender to authorities as early as 12 May.
It is unclear what the charges against Daniel Penny, a 24-year-old former US Marine, will entail. The charges likely will not be publicly detailed until a court appearance; Mr Penny could be charged with manslaughter, according to The New York Times.
On 1 May, a man identified as Mr Penny wrapped his arm around the neck of the 30-year-old homeless former street performer for several minutes. The city’s medical examiner determined Neely’s cause of death was homicide.
Potential charges were first reported by ABC News and NBC News citing law enforcement sources. A spokesperson for the New York City Police Department told The Independent the matter continues to be under investigation. Mr Penny’s attorneys and a spokesperson for the district attorney’s office did not immediately return a request for comment.
Alex Woodward is following the details for The Independent.
Daniel Penny expected to be charged in Jordan Neely subway chokehold death
The 30-year-old homeless New Yorker’s death was ruled a homicide by the city’s medical examiner
Alvin Bragg explains why DA’s office has not publicly commented on the case
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg addressed his office’s investigation into Jordan Neely’s death in his first public remarks on the incident on Tuesday.
Typically, district attorneys do not publicly comment on pending cases to avoid disrupting or tainting investigations.
“Sometimes people peer into the silence and look at that as if the office isn’t doing anything or it’s not important,” Mr Bragg said. “It’s quite the contrary. It’s because it’s our solemn obligation to assess the facts, apply the facts to the law and it’s how gravely and seriously we take that that we don’t speak.”
Neely family asks Al Sharpton to deliver eulogy at Harlem funeral service
The family of Jordan Neely has requested Rev Al Sharpton to deliver a eulogy at a funeral service on 19 May at Harlem’s Mount Neboh Baptist Church. The church has asked for privacy on behalf of the family.
“This is an unfathomable and unimaginable tragedy,” Rev Dr Johnnie Green, the church’s senior pastor, told New York’s Pix11.
“This is not my usual terrain, and as we come together in the spirit of healing, action, and perseverance. I can think of no one better, no one more equipped to meet this moment with that grace and guidance than Rev. Sharpton,” he added.
Full story: Eric Adams addresses death of homeless New Yorker after fatal chokehold
In his first official remarks on the death of Jordan Neely more than one week after he was fatally choked on a New York City subway train car, Mayor Eric Adams did not mention how the homeless New Yorker died or discuss the events surrounding his death.
He stressed, however, that “Jordan Neely did not deserve to die.”
“One of our own is dead – a Black man, Black like me. A man named Jordan, the name I gave my son,” the mayor said in remarks on 10 May. “A New Yorker who struggled with tragedy, trauma and mental illness, a man whose last words were crying for help.”
‘Jordan Neely did not deserve to die’: Eric Adams addresses fatal subway chokehold
The New York City mayor outlines policies to support people in mental health crisis but does not discuss how the 30-year-old man died on the floor of a Manhattan F train
Eric Adams: ‘There are more Jordans out there'
Mayor Eric Adams continued his remarks laying out his administration’s vision for mental health treatment, including a controversial agenda that allows authorities to involuntary admit people who are considered too mentally ill to be able to care for themselves into mental health treatment.
“There are more Jordans out there,” Mr Adams said. “People who are loved, people who are in need of treatment and compassion.”
“Jordan Neely’s life mattered,” he continued. “He was suffering from severe mental illness. But that was not the cause of his death. His death was a tragedy that should never have happened.”
Mr Adams notably did not discuss the way in which Neely died, after another subway passenger placed him in a fatal chokehold. The city’s medical examiner determined the cause of death was a homicide. No charges have been filed.
“My heart goes out to Jordan’s family who is suffering great pain from the uncertainty of the circumstances of his death,” Mr Adams said. “Too many Black and brow families beat the brunt of a system long overdue for reform. Our work starts with acknowledging that we must reverse the effects of decades of disinvestment in housing, healthcare and social services.”
Eric Adams: ‘Jordan Neely did not deserve to die'
Mayor Eric Adams introduced his remarks on the death of Jordan Neely noting a “week of strong emotions” among New Yorkers in the aftermath of his death.
He noted that while law enforcement continues to investigate the fatal chokehold that led to his death, the mayor said that “Jordan Neely did not deserve to die.”
“A New Yorker who struggled with tragedy, trauma and mental illness, a man whose last words were crying for help,” he said. “
Neely’s death has “devastated his family and shocked his fellow New Yorkers”, adding that “one thing we can control is how our city responds to that tragedy.”
His remarks have called for support around mental health services while outlining the administration’s other efforts.
Eric Adams to address Jordan Neely’s death
Mayor Eric Adams will deliver an address on the death of Jordan Neely at 11.30am ET.
Jordan Neely’s uncle slams Eric Adams
The uncle of the man who was fatally choked on a Manhattan subway car on 1 May said he does not have anything to say to Mayor Eric Adams, who said on Monday night that has tried reaching out to the family.
“I don’t have anything to say to Mayor Adams — I don’t know any mayor who parties and bull**** like Adams,” Chrostopher Neely told The New York Post. “Nobody Black that’s in the neighborhood really believes in him. It’s more him partying at night and coming home at 4 or 5am.”
As 11 people were arrested at a vigil and protest demanding action after Neely’s death, the mayor told a reporter for The City during an unrelated event that he has “reached out” to Neely’s family “several times to give them my condolences.”
Christopher Neely said neither he nor Jordan’s father or grandparents have spoken to the mayor.
A statement on Monday morning from attorneys representing the Neely family urged the mayor to call them.
“The family wants you to know that Jordan matters,” the statement adds. “You seem to think others are more important than him.”