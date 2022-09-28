Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The mother of a missing six-year-old boy says he warned her that his father planned to “take him away”.

It’s been over a month since little Jorge “Jojo” Morales was last seen by his mother, Yanet Concepcion, during a custody exchange on 27 August. Miami-Dade County authorities believe Jojo was kidnapped by his father, 45-year-old Jorge Morales II, and his paternal grandmother, 68-year-old Liliam Morales, who don’t have custody of him.

A breakthrough in the investigation came over the weekend when a grey SUV linked to Mr Morales was found abandoned in Littleton, Maine, near the US border with Canada, Local10 reported.

Ms Concepcion told the outlet that she believes that her ex-husband had been planning the kidnapping for at least a year.

“[Jojo] commented to me that his dad wanted to take him to live on a farm with windmills and that he wanted me to go with him,” Ms Concepcion said.

In a video recorded by the mother in September 2021, little Jojo, who is on the autism spectrum, can be heard telling her that “bad people are trying to take [him] away” and “Mommy will protect [him].”

Yanet Concepcion last saw her son on 27 August (yanetwitha.y/Instagram )

Authorities believe the little boy was abducted by his father (US Marshals )

The US Marshals have joined the search for Jojo and a $5,000 reward is being offered for information on his whereabouts.

“I’m desperate. I’m trying not to lose hope,” Ms Concepcion told Local10. “Please bring my child. You know, bring him back to us.”

Arrest warrants have been issued for Mr Morales and his mother Ms Morales on charges of interference with custody of a child, the US Marshals said in a statement, which also added Jojo requires medical services.

Meanwhile, Ms Concepcion has retained a private investigator’s services in the search for her child. Family members have also created a GoFundMe to raise funds as the investigation continues.

Warrants have been issued for Mr Morales and Ms Morales’ arrests (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children )

Authorities believe that Jojo, his father and his grandmother are in the Maine area or have already crossed the border to Canada.

Mr Morales is described as a Hispanic man with dark hair and brown eyes. He is 6 feet tall and weighs around 185lbs. Jojo is around 3 feet tall, weighs 55lbs and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately or contact the US Marshals at 1-800-336-0102.