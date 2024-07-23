Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Former TV star-turned-convicted sex offender Josh Duggar has been signing autographs while incarcerated, according to a report.

The fallen 19 Kids and Counting star is reportedly milking his celebrity status behind bars at FCI Seagoville in Texas, according to The US Sun.

“Josh has been signing autographs on newspapers articles about him for prisoners’ family members,” a source told the outlet.

Duggar, 36, has been serving time after being convicted in 2021 of one count of receiving and one count of possessing child pornography. He had pleaded not guilty.

The charges came after federal authorities discovered sexual abuse material on a computer at a car ownership he owned in 2021. He is set to be released in 2032, prison records show.

Duggar is signing autographs while behind bars, according to a report ( AP )

Duggar was sentenced to 12.5 years in prison in May 2022, but his time behind bars was extended by a couple of months in 2023 after authorities caught him allegedly sneaking a cellphone into prison.

The convicted felon recently asked the Supreme Court to consider overturning his conviction after lower courts upheld the ruling. He argued that his lawyers should have been able to ask a car dealership employee, who had access to the same computer, about his prior sex-offense conviction. The judge had ruled that Duggar’s laywers couldn’t bring up the employee’s past conviction.

Last month, the nation’s highest court declined to hear the appeal from Duggar.

In the wake of the child pornography scandal, Duggar apologized for having a pornography addiction and for cheating on his wife.

Duggar is the oldest son of Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar’s 19 children, who were at the center of the TLC show, which prominently featured their Christian faith. Years earlier, TLC pulled the reality show in 2015 after allegations surfaced that Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter. He apologized at the time for behaving “inexcusably.”