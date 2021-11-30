Who is Josh Duggar, former reality star accused of possessing child pornography?

Duggar rose to fame on ‘19 Kids and Counting’ alongside his parents and siblings

Sam Moore
Tuesday 30 November 2021 16:38
Comments
Josh Duggar Arrested

Josh Duggar, star of 19 Kids and Counting, is on trial for two counts of downloading and possessing child pornography.

Mr Duggar was arrested in April by US Marshalls who allege that he obtained the images in 2019. Furthermore, Homeland Security testified in May that the images featured the sexual abuse of children including toddlers.

If convicted, Mr Duggar faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 (£187,000) per charge.

Mr Duggar has pled “not guilty” and continually stressed his innocence ever since the images were found on a computer at the car dealership he owned.

The 33-year-old has previously been accused of molestation by five underage girls including four of his sisters. Mr Duggar’s father, Jim Bob, testified in an evidentiary hearing on Monday (29 November) that his son admitted to the molestations.

Recommended

Jim Bob told the court: “We were shocked this had happened but we were thankful he came on his own and told us. He had told me that he had touched some of the girls when they were sleeping on their breasts. They didn’t wake up.”

Mr Duggar’s defence team have attempted to prevent the prosecution from using the claims of molestation in the upcoming trial.

Mr Duggar came to fame on reality show 19 Kids and Counting along with the rest of his family. The series follows Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar and their 19 children (all of whom have names that begin with J) and examines their way of life.

The entire family is homeschooled and the children have limited access to films and TV. The family are also devout Baptists and the series focuses on their faith and their interpretation of it.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

19 Kids and Counting was TLC’s highest rated show but was cancelled in 2015 after the claims regarding Mr Duggar molesting underage girls became public.

A spin off entitled Counting On was subsequently produced, which featured the Duggar family without Josh. That show was cancelled earlier this year after Mr Duggar’s arrest.

Recommended

(Twitter: Josh Duggar)

Jury selection for the trial starts today (30 November).

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in