Judge Frank Caprio has gone viral after sparing a 96-year-old man from jail after learning the reason for his crime.

The man, named only as Mr Coella, appeared in court after he was hit with a school zone violation for speeding while driving with his 63-year-old son in the car.

In the clip, Mr Coella explains: “I don’t drive that fast, Judge. I’m 96 years old and I drive slowly. I only drive when I have to.”

He then explained he was taking his son to have blood work done at the hospital.

“I take him for blood work every two weeks because he’s got cancer,” Mr Coella said.

The 96-year-old can then be seen becoming emotional, while Judge Caprio also tears up and dismisses the case.

The judge said: “You are a good man. You really are what America is all about. Here you are in your nineties and you’re still taking care of your family. It’s just a wonderful thing for you.

“I wish the best for your son and I wish you good health and your case is dismissed. Good luck to you and God bless you.”

The clip was shared on TikTok where users were also left in tears by the judge’s kind words.

One person commented: “Seeing this old man’s face breaks my heart. Proud dad.”

Mr Coella, 96 (ABC)

Another person said: “I’m not crying, you are.”

Judge Caprio went viral earlier this year after paying off a man’s fine who had walked five miles to court with less than a dollar to his name.

Daniel Murray was given five parking tickets and a $250 dollar fine.

After hearing about his journey, Judge Caprio told Mr Murray that he would use his fund, the Philomena Fund, named after his mother to pay off the fines.

He also handed him $25 so he could get an Uber home.

Judge Caprio stars in the TV show Caught in Providence.