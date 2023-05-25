Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A suspected carjacker shot dead a police dog before being killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in Chicago on Wednesday, authorities say.

The slain K9 officer, Hudson, was given a guard of honour by the Kane County Sheriff’s Office after the fatal shooting. No details were immediately available about the person who was killed.

The shooting unfolded after officers pursued the suspect through several Chicago suburbs over the course of several hours on Wednesday afternoon.

Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain said in a statement the man was suspected of a carjacking in the suburb of Aurora. Officers tried to pull over his stolen grey Honda Accord in South Elgin, but the man drove off.

Officers eventually stopped him at an intersection several miles away in the suburb of Geneva.

According to the statement, Kane County deputies deployed Hudson to try to subdue the suspect.

The suspect pulled out a handgun and exchanged fire with deputies. He was struck, and taken to a nearby hospital where he died shortly afterwards.

Hudson was caught in the crossfire and died, Sheriff Hain said.

“This is a big loss for us, but he’s an absolute hero to us today,” Sheriff Hain said in a video statement posted to Facebook.

Hudson had been named after an officer who died in the line of duty, the sheriff added.