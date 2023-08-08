NYPD seek more suspects in riot at Twitch star Kai Cenat’s ‘giveaway’ event

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The NYPD is appealing for help identifying youths who damaged patrol cars after social media influencer Kai Cenat’s gaming device giveaway turned into a riot in Union Square last week.

The mass gathering of up to 6,000 people on 4 August descended into chaos as fights broke out, teens hurled stones and chairs at police officers, and set off fire extinguishers and fireworks.

Mr Cenat was charged with inciting a riot and unlawful assembly after he promoted the giveaway to his millions of followers on Twitch without prior warnings to authorities.

Dozens of arrests have already been made on charges ranging from assault of a police officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

On Monday, the NYPD released images of several youths who are wanted for suspected criminal mischief.

“On 8/4/23 at 3.50pm, in the vicinity of E. 14 St & Union Square East, a group of unidentified individuals damaged parked vehicles by kicking and jumping on them,” police said.

A large number of police officers and attendees were injured in the mayhem.

The NYPD are seeking suspects who caused havoc at a Kai Cenat giveaway event in Union Square on Friday (NYPD)

Fans began gathering in Union Square at around 3pm Friday, an hour before Mr Cenat’s anticipated arrival. The park was quickly overwhelmed as the crowds spilled into the streets.

“We went from 300 kids to a couple of thousands of kids in minutes,” NYPD chief of department Jeffrey Maddrey said on Friday.

The NYPD activated its highest level of disaster response, Level 4, after initial attempts to clear the crowds faltered and violence exploded.

🚨WANTED for CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: Recognize them? On 8/4/23 at 3:50 PM, in the vicinity of E. 14 St & Union Square East, a group of unidentified individuals damaged parked vehicles by kicking & jumping on them. Have any info? DM @NYPDTips or anonymously call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/jV7VS61Pnz — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) August 7, 2023

A citywide alert went out for every available officer across the five boroughs — up to 1,000 officers — to go straight to Union Square to deal with the rioting.

Mr Cenat, 21, who has 6.5 million followers on Twitch and more than four million on YouTube, announced the giveaway in a live stream on Wednesday, promising to hand out computers, Play Station 5s, microphones, keyboards, webcams, gaming chairs, headphones and giftcards.

After arriving shortly before 4pm, he was swamped by hundreds of fans before leaving under police escort and being taken in for questioning.

Police confront Kai Cenat fans in Union Square on Friday (Getty Images)

On Friday night, he was charged with felony first-degree rioting, and misdemeanor inciting a riot and unlawful assembly, and is due to appear in court on 18 August. He had not publicly addressed the charges by Tuesday.

Mr Maddrey, who was injured in the chaotic scenes, said police could have provided crowd control measures such as erecting metal barriers and deploying officers had they received advance warning.

Mayor Eric Adams praised the quick actions and restraint of the hundreds of NYPD officers who brought the riot under control.

So far, 66 people including around 30 juveniles, have been charged.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call 800-577-TIPS.