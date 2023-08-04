Chaos unfolds among crowd gathered in NYC park for influencer’s event
At least one thousand people gathered at Union Square in New York for a reported console giveaway on Friday afternoon
Police are urging New York residents to avoid Manhattan’s Union Square after a huge crowd gathered for a reported gaming console giveaway by YouTuber Kai Cenat.
There were chaotic scenes as 1,000 people crammed into the park ahead of an anticipated appearance by Mr Cenat at 4pm.
Images on social media showed fights breaking out, people throwing objects and tearing down barriers.
An NYPD spokesperson said there had been no arrests or injuries reported.
Police have asked people to stay away from the area, and to expect traffic delays and disruptions to public transport.
Due to police activity, avoid the area surrounding Union Square Park & use alternate routes. Expect a police presence in the area and residual traffic delays. pic.twitter.com/YNicYTL793— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) August 4, 2023
The NYPD were reportedly sending in 1,000 officers to deal with the out-of-control crowd, according to NBC News.
Mr Cenat, 21, a YouTube star and live-streamer who has 6.5 million followers on Twitch, posted a video from the centre of Union Square surrounded by hundreds of fans clamoruing for a photo.
He had reportedly promised to giveaway a large number of PlayStation 5 consoles.
CBS News showed live video footage showing several people had climbed onto a roof at the entrance to Union Square.
One person was spotted throwing a fire extinguisher, CBS reported.
