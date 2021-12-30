The mother of a five-year-old child has been arrested and charged with a slew of felonies in connection with the girl’s kidnapping and death in Columbus, Georgia, two weeks after she mourned her loss on television.

Kristy Hoskins, also known as Kristy Siple, was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with one count each of sex trafficking, murder during a kidnapping, murder during rape, and murder during sodomy in the death of her daughter, reported ABC affiliate WTVM.

Ms Hoskins, 35, has been held without bond, after she appeared before judge Walter Gray on Wednesday, according to Georgia-based Ledger Enquirer. Citing her arrest warrant, the outlet reported that Ms Hoskins “did agree with another person to pay her for having sexual intercourse and sodomy with her minor child.”

The arrest came days after the woman appeared on TV claiming she had “nothing to do” with the murder.

“I’m a mommy. I did not have nothing to do with this,” she had said. “She was my life. I lived for her daily. She was my only girl. I have three boys and her.”

On 13 December, Ms Hoskins called 911 and reported her daughter missing. She told officers that her daughter had slept in bed with her and woke her up around 3 am, according to a police report. She said that she soon went back to sleep and woke up around 6 am, when she found her front door open. Her daughter was nowhere to be found.

“Miss Hoskins stated that she searched the house, but could not find her, so she called police. Miss Hoskins then stated that she lives at the home alone, but gets visitation … allowed by the father Corey Holland,” the police report added.

The authorities have already charged 37-year-old Jeremy Tremaine Williams with capital murder for the minor’s killing after her body was found in an abandoned house in Phenix City, Alabama. The house was previously occupied by Mr Williams.

Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor told the media that Ms Hoskins and Mr Williams had a prior relationship. But he did not elaborate on the nature of their relationship.

Following Mr Williams’ arrest, a judge issued a gag order preventing authorities from discussing the details of the case.

The girl’s father Corey Holland had the child’s custody. In a statement following the arrest, Mr Holland called Ms Hoskins a “monster.”

“It’s our hope that justice is served. Kristy should receive whatever the maximum penalty she can get,” Mr Holland said in a written statement.

“She’s a monster. A real mother protects and would die for her children. Kristy is a monster. My family and I will continue to wrestle with the loss of losing our angel ... We will ask that you continue to make your news about her and the justice she deserves.”