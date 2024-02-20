The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two men have been charged with murder following a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade, which left one person dead and 22 others injured.

Missouri prosecutors announced the charges on Tuesday. The two men – named by Fox News as Dominic M. Miller, 18, of Kansas City and 22-year-old Lyndell Mays of Raytown – each face second-degree murder charges, two counts of armed criminal action and the unlawful use of a weapon

They are both being held on $1 million bail and have reportedly been hospitalised since the shooting.

The new charges come after two juveniles were detained last week on gun-related and resisting arrest charges. Authorities said more charges are possible.

Police said previously that a dispute among several people led to the shooting, which happened at the celebratory event in Kansas City last week.

The shooting occurred last week during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The 22 people injured range in age from eight-years-old to 47, though more than half we under the age of 16, according to police Chief Stacey Graves. Lisa Lopez-Galvan. Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a mother of two and local DJ, was killed in the incident.

A GoFundMe started by the family of Ms Lopez-Galvan has raised more than $350,000 with US pop megastar Taylor Swift remaining the top donator.

Ms Swift, who attended the Super Bowl to cheer on her boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce has donated $50,000 twice to the family’s fundraiser and sent her “deepest sympathies and condolences.

A day of jubilant celebration was plunged into chaos, with hundreds of police officers swarming the scene at Union Station as panicked fans ran. Some were later carried out on stretchers.

Footage shared online showed law enforcement officials running towards the station, with some drawing weapons. Officers with sniper rifles were also seen posted on the surrounding rooftops. Chief Graves later said that around 800 officers had been present in the area prior to the incident.

“I’m angry at what happened today,” Chief Graves told reporters at a press conference.

“People who came to this celebration should expect a safe environment. We had over 800 law enforcement officers from Kansas City and other agencies at the location to keep everyone safe because of bad actors, which were very few.”

Wednesday’s shooting at the victory parade was the 47th mass shooting in the US of 2024, according to the tracker Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as when four or more people are shot, not including the shooter.