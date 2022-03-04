Kansas shooting: Suspect in custody after two people injured in high school

A suspect is in custody after a high school shooting left two people injured in Kansas.

The shooting took place in the school administration office area at Olathe East High School on Friday. The injured individuals include a resource officer and a school administrator.

No further information about the suspect has been released to the public after the shooting southwest of Kansas City in the eastern part of the state.

The Olathe Police Department has said that there’s no danger to the public but that it’s still urging people to stay away from the area as the investigation is ongoing.

“School resource officer shot and injured, administrator shot and injured,” the department tweeted just before noon on Friday. “Stand by on reunification area. No active threat at this time. No reports of injured students at this time.”

A police spokesman said authorities were notified of the shooting just before 10.30am when the school’s resource officer radioed the police to say that he and an administator had been shot. He added that the suspect had also been shot.

Olathe Police said the officer is expected to be okay and that the injured administrator is in a stable condition and is also expected to survive, according to KMBC.

The suspect is thought to be a student at the school. No information has been issued regarding the suspect’s condition.

Police have requested that parents go to the Family Video at 12708 South Black Bob Road to meet their children, adding that an overflow has been established at Frontier Park at 15501 Indian Creek Parkway.

At 12.03pm, Olathe public schools tweeted: “Olathe East is currently under lockdown due to an active shooting situation on campus. Please know that law enforcement is on site and the building is secured. Olathe East and surrounding school buildings have been secured.”

Forty minutes later, they added: “To clarify, if your loved one was injured, you would have already been contacted by the police department. We will provide additional updates as soon as they are available. Thank you for your patience.”

KMBC reported that agents from the Kansas City Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms have been sent to the area to help police.

Kansas’ Democratic Governor Laura Kelly tweeted: “Our thoughts are with the entire Olathe East High School community today. We are closely monitoring the situation on the ground & are in communication with law enforcement.”